MW3 player shows off “worst spawn experience” ever in Hardcore FFA

Spawns in Call of Duty are never perfect, and one MW3 player has had enough after they revealed their experience of an unfortunate sequence of events in their Hardcore Free-For-All match.

MW3 is the latest CoD title to release, headlined by the return of 2009’s Modern Warfare 2’s gallery of legendary maps. Players, new and old, get to battle on iconic maps such as Highrise, Rust, Terminal, and much more.

It hasn’t been all rainbows and sunshine, as MW3’s spawn system has been a topic of immense criticism, with pro COD players feeling it had the worst spawns in the game’s history. The developers worked on them between the beta’s end and the game’s launch, but the issue reappeared even worse than before.

Spawns will never be perfect in a CoD title, and it’s even worse on smaller maps, as one player demonstrated why many avoid Hardcore matches on small maps.

MW3 player has the “worst luck” in a match of Hardcore FFA

In a match of Hardcore FFA, Reddit user ButtonMajor7328 had the lead in their match. After an unseen death, they hopped back in, ready to secure the win, until the game decided it was time for them to lose.

In a short clip, ButtonMajor7328 showed off what has to be the worst luck in CoD history as they proceeded to spawn and die for 25 seconds. What made matters worse was that nothing could be done to fight out of spawn, as they died by random bullets and grenades, on this twisted tour of Scrapyard.

It’s a horrific sight to see, and one Reddit user commented “After the third death, I would’ve simply left the game.” However, ButtonMajor7328 replied: “I thought I could still turn it around. Didn’t expect to die 8 times though.”

Another stated: “Skill Based Spawn System,” with the keyphrase “Skill Based” a hot topic of debate in the community. This video certainly didn’t do any favors either, as having victory snatched from your hands feels like a setup.

Overall, spawns will never be great in smaller maps, let alone in a Hardcore playlist. Our hats are tipped off to ButtonMajor for remaining calm during this vicious cycle.