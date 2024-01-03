MW3 player is fed up with “revenge spawns” after crazy clip

An MW3 has shown their frustration with “revenge spawns” in the after posting an insane clip of their match.

Revenge spawns have become something of a sore spot for many MW3 players, as they believe the game is suffering as a result of them.

These kinds of respawns occur when a player is killed by another, and then immediately respawns next to or behind the one who killed them.

Now, an MW3 player has offered up a clip to prove they exist and express how annoyed they are with their place in the game.

MW3 player has shown their anger over “revenge spawns” in a wild clip

Posted to the game’s subreddit, the clip came with a bitingly sarcastic title of: “Revenge spawns aren’t real, uh huh.”

The clip itself shows the player being taken by surprise by an enemy inside a building on the game’s Afghan map.

However, once they respawn, they are placed immediately in that same building – behind the enemy, who they are able to take out.

Many of the responses to the clip have been in agreement with the frustration, with one player saying, “This game is so dumb.”

Another player joined in by commenting: “Spawns in this game are so broken.”

However, there are some players who aren’t as upset about these spawns as others are. In fact, one user shared how the spawn system has helped them enjoy the game more:

“This game is so broken lol it made it so easy to ngaf about my kd and just have fun dicking around.”

Another commenter believes that the clip being shared is just the player cherry-picking a situation to help their argument:

“Forgetting all the thousands of times where revenge spawns don’t happen and hyper-focusing on a handful of times where the spawn system just messed up.”

This argument is not specific to MW3, or even the Call of Duty series. There will always be debates about spawns in any online multiplayer game.