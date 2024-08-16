MW3 LMG still absolutely “melts” in Warzone but it’s been forgotten about

One of Modern Warfare 3’s most powerful LMGs can still dominate in Warzone with a “really, really fast TTK” but some players have forgotten all about it.

With Warzone getting routine updates, the meta in the battle royale can quite easily shift. At the start of the Modern Warfare 3 cycle, the new MW3 guns dominated things. Weapons from Modern Warfare 2 have bled in at times, but if you’re not using the newer options, you’re probably not winning games.

The Holger 26 was one such dominant option at the end of Season 3 and well through Season 4 Reloaded. The LMG’s fast Time to Kill saw it shine through following the DG-58 LSW’s nerf. Yet, the Holger has dropped off following its own nerfs.

However, if you’re looking for a different LMG option in Warzone right now, you may as well return to it as stats guru WhosImmortal has highlighted it as being a top close-range option again.

“The Holger AMP, so long as your sights are aimed down, is crazy,” the YouTuber said in his August 15 video. “This thing absolutely melts.”

The Burnout Kit is the key attachment for the Holger 26, but there are some other crutches. The Ascent Lord Stock and SL Skeletal Vertical grip give you the necessary control, while the 5.56 NATO High Grain rounds buff your effective damage ranges.

“Bit of a unique set-up but also a really, really fast TTK one too,” WhosImmortal concluded.

Underbarrel: SL Skeletal Vertical grip

Optic: Nydar Model 2023

Ammunition: 5.56 NATO High Grain

Stock: Ascent Lord Stock

Conversion Kit: JAK Burnout Kit

As noted, the Holger 26 did dominate the Warzone meta a few seasons ago. However, it has since dropped off in a big way following some big nerfs.

According to WZRanked stats, the LMG sits as the 26th most popular gun in the game. Obviously, that isn’t a death sentence but it is certainly a fair bit away from where it used to be.