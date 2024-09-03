MW3 fans finally get long-awaited skin after year wait but they’re worried for Black Ops 6

After a year of waiting, Modern Warfare 3 players have got their hands on a long-awaited skin. However, it has caused some concerns for them for Black Ops 6.

Call of Duty has been involved in the cosmetics and microtransactions side of things for a while. However, it has exploded in recent years thanks to the popularity of Warzone as it competes with other battle royale titles.

The increased number of cosmetics has, at times, frustrated fans. Many have complained that the focus has been put on the new skins and weapon bundles instead of gameplay issues. Yet, there have been plenty of cosmetics that have also excited players.

Over the last year, they’ve waited for a number of clean-looking variants to the original members of TF141.

Those calls have finally been answered in Season 5 Reloaded, with a brand-new Soap skin – the long-awaited mohawk look. However, it has come in a cell-shaded variant – the aptly-named Toon Force 141 – which has annoyed some players. And, it’s even got them worried for the future.

“F*cking Celshaded. I blame the community,” one annoyed player said. “I hope they don’t put cel-shaded garbage in Black Ops 6 cuz A) it f*cks with my eyes and I hate that B) if I wanted cel-shaded I’d go play Borderlands,” another added.

“If you think Black Ops 6 won’t have the same goofy skins, then you’ll be disappointed,” another player commented, noting they may be “better” than the current ones, but still not as realistic as some fans want.

“If it’s going to be goofier I hope they at least make it look good, if people are paying for it they better be releasing 10/10 skins,” another said.

Pre-ordering the Vault edition of Black Ops 6 has allowed players to use less realistic skins in the beta already. Whether or not we’ll get Niki Minaj crossovers again is unknown. However, there will be some big plans if skins aren’t carrying over from the Modern Warfare series.

