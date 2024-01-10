MW3 fans fed up with “pre-determined” lobbies

MW3 fans are at their wit’s end with the game’s matchmaking, which they believe is pre-determining their lobbies to force losses.

MW3 has been mired with complaints from the playerbase about its matchmaking system ever since it launched a couple of months ago.

The issue of Skill-Based Matchmaking (SBMM) has been heated long before this entry in the popular franchise, as well.

Now, players are showing how fed up they are with the system after being placed in lobbies with a disadvantage.

MW3 players are upset with “pre-determiend” lobbies

The collective frustrations are being shared over in the game’s subreddit, where a player made a post titled: “Getting really tired of lobbies pre-determined to make me lose. In what world does this make sense?”

In the post, they share a screenshot of a game lobby with a discrepancy in the levels of both teams. The player themselves in Level 215, but their team is made up of mostly players below Level 15.

On the other hand, the other team is full of players in the triple digits, meaning they have more experience, and, theoretically, skill as well.

The comments on the post are not very happy about the matchmaking either, with one MW3 user saying, “The matchmaking in this game… is completely out of hand and is actively killing any enjoyment I get out of playing.”

Another player believes that the game is constantly working against players to cause them to lose: “There is no organic gameplay anymore, it’s all predetermined.”

Many users suggest that the best way to combat this is to just leave the lobby before the game starts to try and dodge the system.

“If the sbmm wants me engaged, it can try better the next round,” is a comment that summarizes the belief concisely.

The matchmaking debate is not cooling off anytime soon, and it remains to be seen whether or not the MW3 devs will change anything.