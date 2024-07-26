MW3 Esports World Cup: How to watch, format, prize pool, teams

Contents 1 MW3 Esports World Cup explained and format

Call of Duty Championships marks the end of a CDL season. However, a different final tournament has been featured for 2024. 11 CDL and four Challengers teams will compete for the lion’s share of a $1.8 million prize pool in the Esports World Cup.

For the first time since 2017, OpTic Texas won its first CoD Championship. The New York Subliners had an opportunity to win a second straight title, but OpTic pulled through with help from the hometown Dallas crowd.

Article continues after ad

Atlanta FaZe notably did not finish in the top four, and Toronto again fell short on the grand stage. Several teams want to finish their season on a higher note, and the Esports World Cup is the perfect opportunity for redemption.

Meanwhile, several CDL teams that didn’t qualify for the CoD Championship shuffled their rosters ahead of this tournament. And four Challengers teams full of former CDL talent are hungry to put their name back on the map. Let’s jump right into what fans can expect.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

MW3 Esports World Cup explained and format

The Esports World Cup is a Modern Warfare 3 tournament in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Matches start on Aug. 15 and conclude on Aug. 18. 11 CDL teams agreed to compete alongside the top four Challengers teams from the Challengers Finals.

The Los Angeles Guerillas were the only CDL team to decline its invitation, so Team Falcons slots in as the 16th and final team.

Out of the four groups of four teams, the top two finishers from each group will advance to the quarterfinals. Each series will be the best of five, and the grand final will be the best of seven. Maps and rules will mirror the official CDL ruleset.

Article continues after ad

How to Watch MW3 Esports World Cup

All matches will be streamed on the Esports World Cup YouTube channel. The Esports World World Cup also revealed community broadcast guidelines for streamers interested in co-streaming the event.

Scump and Zooma have hosted watch parties for every major CDL event, but they have yet to confirm if they will co-stream the Esports World Cup.

Article continues after ad

Prize pool

Placement $USD 1st $600,000 2nd $320,000 3rd-4th $275,000 5th-8th $80,000 9th-12th $40,000 13th-16th $20,000

Esports World Cup teams

Organization Roster Boston Breach Cammy, Owakening, Snoopy, Purj Carolina Royal Ravens Beans, Gwinn, TJHaly, FeLo Vegas Legion Gio, Attach, Nero, Fame OpTic Texas Shotzzy, Kenny, Pred, Dashy Atlanta FaZe Drazah, Simp, Cellium, aBeZy G2 Esports Lynz, Accuracy, Estreal, Diamondcon Cloud 9 Hyrda, Sib, Kismet, Skyz Toronto Ultra CleanX, Envoy, Insight, Scrap 100 Thieves Ghosty, JoeDecieves, Kremp, Nastie Miami Heretics Lucky, Mettalz, Reaal, Vikul Seattle Surge 04, Abuzah, Breszy, Huke Lore Gaming Arcitys, PaulEhx, 2Real, Ulisses OMiT Brooklyn GloFrosty, Fire, Prolute, Spart Stallions Brack, Wrecks, Asim, Exceed Clutch Rayn x WaR Harry, Cobra, Denza, Bance Team Falcons Roxas, KingAbody, 5aLDx, Exnid

Esports World Cup Groups

Group A Group B Group C Group D OpTic Texas Cloud 9 Toronto Ultra LA Thieves TBA Seattle Surge Atlanta FaZe Miami Heretics Non-Playoffs CDL Non-playoffs CDL Non-playoffs CDL Non playoffs CDL Challengers team Challengers team Challengers team Challengers team

For more on the roster changes made right before the Esports World Cup, check out what moves the Boston Breach recently made.