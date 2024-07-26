MW3 Esports World Cup: How to watch, format, prize pool, teams

MW3 Esports World Cup: How to watch, format, prize pool, teamsActivision
Call of Duty Championships marks the end of a CDL season. However, a different final tournament has been featured for 2024. 11 CDL and four Challengers teams will compete for the lion’s share of a $1.8 million prize pool in the Esports World Cup.
For the first time since 2017, OpTic Texas won its first CoD Championship. The New York Subliners had an opportunity to win a second straight title, but OpTic pulled through with help from the hometown Dallas crowd.
Atlanta FaZe notably did not finish in the top four, and Toronto again fell short on the grand stage. Several teams want to finish their season on a higher note, and the Esports World Cup is the perfect opportunity for redemption.
Meanwhile, several CDL teams that didn’t qualify for the CoD Championship shuffled their rosters ahead of this tournament. And four Challengers teams full of former CDL talent are hungry to put their name back on the map. Let’s jump right into what fans can expect.
MW3 Esports World Cup explained and format
The Esports World Cup is a Modern Warfare 3 tournament in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Matches start on Aug. 15 and conclude on Aug. 18. 11 CDL teams agreed to compete alongside the top four Challengers teams from the Challengers Finals.
The Los Angeles Guerillas were the only CDL team to decline its invitation, so Team Falcons slots in as the 16th and final team.
Out of the four groups of four teams, the top two finishers from each group will advance to the quarterfinals. Each series will be the best of five, and the grand final will be the best of seven. Maps and rules will mirror the official CDL ruleset.
How to Watch MW3 Esports World Cup
All matches will be streamed on the Esports World Cup YouTube channel. The Esports World World Cup also revealed community broadcast guidelines for streamers interested in co-streaming the event.
Scump and Zooma have hosted watch parties for every major CDL event, but they have yet to confirm if they will co-stream the Esports World Cup.
Prize pool
|Placement
|$USD
|1st
|$600,000
|2nd
|$320,000
|3rd-4th
|$275,000
|5th-8th
|$80,000
|9th-12th
|$40,000
|13th-16th
|$20,000
Esports World Cup teams
|Organization
|Roster
|Boston Breach
|Cammy, Owakening, Snoopy, Purj
|Carolina Royal Ravens
|Beans, Gwinn, TJHaly, FeLo
|Vegas Legion
|Gio, Attach, Nero, Fame
|OpTic Texas
|Shotzzy, Kenny, Pred, Dashy
|Atlanta FaZe
|Drazah, Simp, Cellium, aBeZy
|G2 Esports
|Lynz, Accuracy, Estreal, Diamondcon
|Cloud 9
|Hyrda, Sib, Kismet, Skyz
|Toronto Ultra
|CleanX, Envoy, Insight, Scrap
|100 Thieves
|Ghosty, JoeDecieves, Kremp, Nastie
|Miami Heretics
|Lucky, Mettalz, Reaal, Vikul
|Seattle Surge
|04, Abuzah, Breszy, Huke
|Lore Gaming
|Arcitys, PaulEhx, 2Real, Ulisses
|OMiT Brooklyn
|GloFrosty, Fire, Prolute, Spart
|Stallions
|Brack, Wrecks, Asim, Exceed
|Clutch Rayn x WaR
|Harry, Cobra, Denza, Bance
|Team Falcons
|Roxas, KingAbody, 5aLDx, Exnid
Esports World Cup Groups
|Group A
|Group B
|Group C
|Group D
|OpTic Texas
|Cloud 9
|Toronto Ultra
|LA Thieves
|TBA
|Seattle Surge
|Atlanta FaZe
|Miami Heretics
|Non-Playoffs CDL
|Non-playoffs CDL
|Non-playoffs CDL
|Non playoffs CDL
|Challengers team
|Challengers team
|Challengers team
|Challengers team
For more on the roster changes made right before the Esports World Cup, check out what moves the Boston Breach recently made.