EsportsCall of Duty

MW3 Esports World Cup: How to watch, format, prize pool, teams

Ryan Lemay
CDLActivision

Call of Duty Championships marks the end of a CDL season. However, a different final tournament has been featured for 2024. 11 CDL and four Challengers teams will compete for the lion’s share of a $1.8 million prize pool in the Esports World Cup.

For the first time since 2017, OpTic Texas won its first CoD Championship. The New York Subliners had an opportunity to win a second straight title, but OpTic pulled through with help from the hometown Dallas crowd.

Atlanta FaZe notably did not finish in the top four, and Toronto again fell short on the grand stage. Several teams want to finish their season on a higher note, and the Esports World Cup is the perfect opportunity for redemption.

Meanwhile, several CDL teams that didn’t qualify for the CoD Championship shuffled their rosters ahead of this tournament. And four Challengers teams full of former CDL talent are hungry to put their name back on the map. Let’s jump right into what fans can expect.

MW3 Esports World Cup explained and format

The Esports World Cup is a Modern Warfare 3 tournament in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Matches start on Aug. 15 and conclude on Aug. 18. 11 CDL teams agreed to compete alongside the top four Challengers teams from the Challengers Finals.

The Los Angeles Guerillas were the only CDL team to decline its invitation, so Team Falcons slots in as the 16th and final team.

Out of the four groups of four teams, the top two finishers from each group will advance to the quarterfinals. Each series will be the best of five, and the grand final will be the best of seven. Maps and rules will mirror the official CDL ruleset.

How to Watch MW3 Esports World Cup

All matches will be streamed on the Esports World Cup YouTube channel. The Esports World World Cup also revealed community broadcast guidelines for streamers interested in co-streaming the event.

Scump and Zooma have hosted watch parties for every major CDL event, but they have yet to confirm if they will co-stream the Esports World Cup.

Prize pool

Placement$USD
1st $600,000
2nd $320,000
3rd-4th $275,000
5th-8th$80,000
9th-12th $40,000
13th-16th $20,000

Esports World Cup teams

Organization Roster
Boston Breach Cammy, Owakening, Snoopy, Purj
Carolina Royal RavensBeans, Gwinn, TJHaly, FeLo
Vegas Legion Gio, Attach, Nero, Fame
OpTic TexasShotzzy, Kenny, Pred, Dashy
Atlanta FaZe Drazah, Simp, Cellium, aBeZy
G2 Esports Lynz, Accuracy, Estreal, Diamondcon
Cloud 9 Hyrda, Sib, Kismet, Skyz
Toronto UltraCleanX, Envoy, Insight, Scrap
100 Thieves Ghosty, JoeDecieves, Kremp, Nastie
Miami Heretics Lucky, Mettalz, Reaal, Vikul
Seattle Surge 04, Abuzah, Breszy, Huke
Lore Gaming Arcitys, PaulEhx, 2Real, Ulisses
OMiT Brooklyn GloFrosty, Fire, Prolute, Spart
Stallions Brack, Wrecks, Asim, Exceed
Clutch Rayn x WaRHarry, Cobra, Denza, Bance
Team Falcons Roxas, KingAbody, 5aLDx, Exnid

Esports World Cup Groups

Group AGroup BGroup CGroup D
OpTic Texas Cloud 9 Toronto Ultra LA Thieves
TBA Seattle Surge Atlanta FaZe Miami Heretics
Non-Playoffs CDLNon-playoffs CDLNon-playoffs CDLNon playoffs CDL
Challengers teamChallengers teamChallengers teamChallengers team

For more on the roster changes made right before the Esports World Cup, check out what moves the Boston Breach recently made.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.