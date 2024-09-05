MW3 devs respond as long-awaited Aftermarket Part delayed in Season 5 Reloaded

The Modern Warfare 3 devs have responded as a long-awaited Aftermarket Part for the Reclaimer 18 has been delayed by just a little bit.

Over the last few years, the Call of Duty devs have tinkered with some long-standing features. Create-A-Class and weapon unlocks have both gone through some changes, with the latter getting some new twists in Modern Warfare 3.

Previously, you’d go through and level a weapon up in order to unlock new attachments. Now, there are universal attachments – which are unlocked across a set of weapons – and Aftermarket Parts as well.

These Aftermarket Parts have caused a fair few issues in Modern Warfare 3 already. Some have made weapons completely overpowered – buffing their fire rate and damage profiles – while others have been labeled as “pointless” right away.

Well, when it comes to Season 5 Reloaded, players were promised a new AMP for the Reclaimer 18 shotgun. In the pre-update roadmap, the new part – which would allow players to run the shotgun in Akimbo – was set to come in Week 7. However, that isn’t the case now.

Instead, the devs have pushed it back a week from what was originally planned. “The JAK Devastators will debut next week. Week 7 is a Blueprint reward. Apologies for any inconvenience!” they posted on Reddit.

Sledgehammer did, however, give fans a look at the new weapon inspect animation that they’ll be able to use when the akimbo shotguns are in-game.

Despite that, some fans did air their concerns about the kit. “It’s gonna be buffed then nerfed after a week as usual,” one said. Another predicted it will be “super OP” for the rest of Modern Warfare 3’s cycle.

The extra week wait is an annoyance, however, it’s not like the JAK Devastators have been permanently shelved. MW3 fans will still be able to relive some MW2 (2009) nostalgia soon.

Plus, the Black Ops 6 beta is still in the mix as well. So there’s plenty to get stuck into.