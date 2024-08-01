MW3 blame overpowered one-shot kill JAK Cataclysm kit for ruining multiplayer lobbies

Modern Warfare 3’s latest conversion kit, the JAK Cataclysm, transforms the RPK into a one-shot kill .50 cal rifle, and multiplayer fans are split over whether it should be nerfed.

In Warzone, the JAK Cataclysm conversion kit is well on its way to making the RPK one of the most popular weapons in the battle royale. With a headshot mixed in, the kit is capable of downing enemies in two shots, and has everything needed to rival the Kar98k and MORS.

But while the conversion kit is strong in Warzone, it’s even more dominant in multiplayer. The JAK Cataclysm one-shot kills enemies from the stomach and up to 35 meters and one shot from the chest and up at all ranged.

FaZe Scope posted a clip on Twitter, effortlessly killing eight enemies with the conversion kit in short succession. The highlight reel made its way to Reddit, and players voiced concerns over the dominant one-shot kill weapon being too overpowered.

“Snipers in multiplayer are all one-shot in MW2 except a few. The problem people have is the insanely fast ads speed of snipers in MW3 and hardly any flinch.”

If sniper rifles had more flinch and slower Aim-down sight speeds, the JAK Cataclysm conversion kit wouldn’t be as strong.

Arguments also pointed out slower time-to-kill speeds in MW3 as part of the problem. Sledgehammer Games listened to community feedback and made the TTK slower than MW2, but it has a downside that makes specific weapons stronger.

“People wanted the longer TTK to increase the skill gap, and it did. The thing is that certain weapons, like snipers and one-shot shotguns, don’t work like that,” a second user added.

A segment of the player base slightly pushed back against TTK being the problem, claiming that this is all done strategically to keep users invested and returning every day.

“The problem isn’t the high TTK; the problem is that the developers are either idiots at weapon balancing or purposefully release broken, overpowered weapons to keep engagement up.”

Regardless of the precise issue, players want the JAK Cataclysm nerfed before it becomes even more popular. If players want a weapon to counter the new conversion kit, check out our guides on the best loadouts in MW3 Season 5.