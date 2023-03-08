Modern Warfare 2’s spawn issues turn unlucky player into Triple Kill victim

The spawn-related issues plaguing MW2 have gotten so bad that one unlucky player became the victim of another user’s Triple Kill success.

Since Activision hosted beta sessions in September of last year, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players have complained about its troublesome spawn system.

In the lead-up to launch, popular streamers like JGOD deemed the system “crappy,” arguing that MW2’s reliance on squad spawns undermined “common sense logic.”

Such complaints haven’t ceased, either. Content creators and players alike regularly make their frustrations known. But one user, in particular, undoubtedly has even more of an axe to grind now.

Article continues after ad

MW2’s spawn issues places one player at a drastic disadvantage

In the Modern Warfare 2 subreddit, a user named TMillo uploaded footage of their Triple Kill victory in one match. Within a span of 13 seconds, the player manages to breeze through securing three kills.

They don’t take out three separate enemies, however; instead, TMillo dispatched the same unfortunate soul three times in a row.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The victim in question, username Samy, kept respawning in the same general area time and time again, making it easy for their attacker to repeatedly gain the upper hand.

Many in the Reddit thread said they’ve encountered similar spawn issues during MW2 matches. “Yea, I killed the same dude on the opposite side like 4 times in a row, then I ran away because I felt bad for him,” wrote one user. Someone else claimed they’ve previously been the Samy of this situation and “it sucks.”

Article continues after ad

Given that these issues have persisted for several months on end, there’s no telling if or when developers will address the problem in a future patch.

For now, all Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players can do is try to remain as vigilant as possible when respawning.