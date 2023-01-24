MW2 Shoot The Ship playlist could be coming back in future update

Infinity Ward teased a potential return of Modern Warfare 2019’s fan-favorite Shoot the Ship playlist in Modern Warfare 2.

Modern Warfare 2 re-introduced Shoot House and Shipment in Season 1. Both fan-favorite multiplayer maps always garner attention because they offer fast-paced gameplay perfectly suited to grinding camos. The developers added a 24/7 Shipment playlist at the start of Season 1 Reloaded, and community members bashed the decision to remove it in early January.

Infinity Ward heard the backlash loud and clear, adding back a Shipment playlist. In a perfect world, community members wanted a way to have both Shipment and Shoothouse simultaneously. Modern Warfare 2019 provided just that with Shoot the Ship, a 24/7 playlist alternating between the two environments.

After much speculation, the developers finally hinted at a return for the playlist.

Activision Modern Warfare 2 players have praised the re-imagined version of Shipment.

Infinity Ward tease Shoot the Ship in MW2 poll

On January 24, Infinity Ward Tweeted a poll with the eyes emoji.

As of writing, over 66,000 fans voted. Shoot the Ship received 48% of the vote, 41.4% for Shipment, and Shoothouse only received 10.6%.

CoD content creator Zachdubs responded, “if you don’t vote shoot the ship, you shouldn’t be allowed to play CoD.”

Not all community members fully supported Shoot the Ship, as FaZe Jev claimed, “Shoot the Ship is always 90% Shoothouse, 10% Shipment. Please adjust the likelihood of Shipment being the selection.”

PrestigeisKey added, “We already experienced this exact same situation in MW2019, so I’m ready to move on and do something new in Multiplayer.”

Despite a few content creators voicing negative opinions, the poll shows a definitive interest in the playlist returning. We will provide an update if the beloved playlist is added at some point to Modern Warfare 2.