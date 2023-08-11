MW2 players slam Activision after Rockstar Games supported GTA Mods

Rockstar Games announced a partnership with two of the largest GTA Mod creators, and COD community members asked why Activision couldn’t do the same.

Activision made its stance on mod creators very clear. First, the publisher sent a cease and desist to Sm2 in May, forcing the passion project to stop development after two years of work. Sm2 was a free-to-play mod that used the MW 2019 engine and featured over 100 classic weapons, 24 perks, and a full progression system.

And then, just five days later, Activision came knocking again, this time for X Labs. Another cease and desist letter, shutting down the fan-created mod that restored classic COD titles such as MW2 (2009), COD Ghosts, and Black Ops 3 with dedicated servers and anti-cheat software.

Everything culminated in July when Xbox suddenly revived MW2 (2009). Classic COD titles shot to the top of Xbox sales charts and Activision reaped the rewards. Despite witnessing the success Activision pulled off, Rockstar Games took a different approach with its mod community.

Activision partners with GTA Mod creators Cfx.re and RedM

On August 11, Rockstar Games announced a partnership with Cfx.re, FiveM, and RedM, which are responsible for creating the largest GTA and Red Ded Redemption role-playing dedicated servers.

Rockstar Games credited its mod community for finding “new ways to expand the possibilities of Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2.”

“By partnering with the Cfx.re team, we will help them find new ways to support this incredible community and improve the services they provide to their developers and players.”

Modern Warfare 2 player BKTOOR joked that while Rockstar supported its mod community, Activision took COD’s out.

It’s important to note that the COD mod Plutonium is still around, despite the tweet suggesting otherwise. But it’s clear some community members would have preferred that Activision offered a lending hand rather than wiping out passion projects.