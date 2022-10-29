MW2 players discover bizarre “wallrun” movement technique

Alec is a journalist at Dexerto covering a variety of different games and esports. Based in Kentucky, he attended Murray State University before seeking out a job in the world of video games. On the weekends, you'll find him watching the Call of Duty League and jamming out to The Mountain Goats. You can contact Alec at [email protected] or on Twitter @LifeAsAlec

Modern Warfare 2 players on TikTok have figured out a way to imitate the “wallrun” feature from the jetpack age of Call of Duty.

MW2 has been dubbed the killer of the so-called “movement era” of Call of Duty, but it turns out there are still some tricks up the sleeve of the new title – though they may not be intentional.

Some players have discovered that there are spots around the game’s already controversial maps in which they can get the upper hand on their enemies by hitting them with a surprise “wallrun” that is absolutely disorienting to come up against.

MW2 players discover ‘wallrunning’ on multiplayer maps

So far this has only been reported to work on one wall in particular as seen below.

With the right launch angle, players can stick to walls as they run, completely altering where an opponent would expect them to be in a gunfight.

It can also produce some bizarre-looking effects as seen at the end of the video, where a player comes soaring across the screen from an unexpected direction.

This is certainly not an intended feature, but for the time being there’s nothing stopping people from taking advantage of it.

However, given that Infinity Ward really cracked down on techniques like slide canceling (which allowed players to reset their Tactical Sprint ability), it’s not likely that this one will stick around long.

There have already been a number of fixes either promised or already deployed, and while this hasn’t made the list quite yet, the devs will assuredly at it to the list of things that needs to be updated.