MW2 H2M is back despite Activision shutting down developers

Activision permanently shut down the latest Call of Duty mod, H2M, but players discovered a way to access the game.

H2M is a Call of Duty mod built-in Modern Warfare Remastered with over 50 Multiplayer maps from numerous Call of Duty titles.

One day before the mod launched, Activision sent the development team a cease and desist letter, forcing them to shut down operations permanently. Players slammed the decision, but some users have still found a way to access the game.

During CoD content creator Zelta’s Twitch stream, H2M developer Alastor commented, “It’s nice that some people are getting to experience what we worked on in some capacity. But nobody will get to experience our day-one build or our post-launch content.

Alastor confirmed that the development team expects a concurrent player base of 10,000 or more on what would have been the launch day and expressed disappointment that they won’t be able to see the project through.

Zelta shared a download process for other players who want to access the servers.

CharlieIntel confirmed that Steam is accepting refund requests for those who purchased Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered this week and played for less than two hours.

However, a segment of the Call of Duty community believes that they can convince Activision to reverse its decision.

FaZe CEO Banks asked Activision to reconsider its decision and argued, “This is harmless fun and community building. Something we feel Call of Duty desperately needs. Please do the right thing and let the kids play their game.”

Activision has not responded to any pleas to reverse the decision, but H2M isn’t the first fan-made project to suffer this fate.

In May 2023, a cease-and-desist letter shut down CoD mod Sm2, and during that same month, Activision also forced X Labs to shut down, which hosted Black Ops 3 servers.