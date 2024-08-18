MW2 H2M creators reveal why Activision shut down CoD mod

The creators of the MW2 H2M mod revealed why Activision shut down their Modern Warfare Remastered mod, citing a potential sales drop for Black Ops 6.

Over the past week, Modern Warfare Remastered has gained a lot of attention thanks to the H2M mod which sought to bring in MW2 multiplayer content to the seven-year-old remaster.

However, whatever hype was built for the mod turned into anger against Activision as its developers were served a cease and desist a day before the mod was due to launch.

A few days after the mod’s shutdown, its creator explained what had happened to H2M, explaining Activision’s reasoning for stopping its release.

Watchful Wolf the founder of the H2M mod made a video, revealing that Activision cited the mod’s potential to stifle sales of the upcoming Black Ops 6.

“Because of the popularity H2M was gaining, and how close it is to Black Ops 6, releasing and kind of the marketing of the beta and stuff like that, they did not want H2M interfering with possible sales of Black Ops 6,” Watchful Wolf said.

He also addressed several comments he received suggesting to make it on Black Ops 3 as Activision is more mod-friendly on that game, however, Watchful Wolf said no matter what CoD installment they worked on it would’ve gotten taken down to do its proximity to Black Ops 6.

Watchful Wolf revealed that Activision’s cease and desist letter came in a few hours before H2M planned on releasing, with servers already live and the team just putting in their final updates to the mod.

As for what is next for the H2M dev team, he says they and members Sm2 mod team will be working together to create their own FPS shooter with the skills they got working on the mod.

Before H2M’s demise, Sm2 was another mod which was shut down by Activision on May 2023, cancelling their development.