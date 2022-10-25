MW2 field upgrade brings back infamous One Man Army perk, with a catch

Alec is a journalist at Dexerto covering a variety of different games and esports. Based in Kentucky, he attended Murray State University before seeking out a job in the world of video games. On the weekends, you'll find him watching the Call of Duty League and jamming out to The Mountain Goats. You can contact Alec at [email protected] or on Twitter @LifeAsAlec

MW2 is implementing a new Loadout Drop field upgrade that behaves a lot like One Man Army and fans are already dreading how it’ll be used.

Modern Warfare 2 is taking a big swing at changing up the Call of Duty multiplayer experience.

Featuring a revamped perk system, a new level of weapon customization, and a handful of new loadout options, the game will play significantly different from the entries before it.

One small implement that could have big ramifications is the addition of a Warzone-style loadout drop into traditional multiplayer.

MW2 players brace for the return of One Man Army

In a developer blog, the team described it as “ideal for swapping Loadouts midlife, getting an extra Primary Weapon without burning a Basic Perk for Overkill, or just being kind to Operators.”

This description is giving veteran players flashbacks to the Modern Warfare 2 (2009) perk One Man Army, which essentially allowed players to infinitely restock their equipment, even for grenade launchers and RPGs, by re-selecting the same class over and over again.

This time around though, the feature is implemented in a more careful way. The Loadout Drop can only be used one time by each person on the squad, effectively mimicking the way it is used in the battle royale.

While explosives aren’t as big of a problem now as they were back in 2009 thanks to the advanced perk system the game offers now, any kind of eternally spammable restock would surely have been a nuisance to play against.

Instead, Infinity Ward hopes that this time around they’ll hit their goal of giving players a way to transition into new roles around the map as the fight develops, specifically noting that this Field Upgrade will be “great in Ground War when Operators are expected to live longer lives and switch roles as the situation demands.”

Even still, CoD players are a notoriously creative bunch, and if there’s any way for this mid-life makeover to be abused they’ll surely make it happen.