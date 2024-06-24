MW2 AR dominates in Modern Warfare 3 but hardly anyone is using it

When it comes to hyper-accurate assault rifles that are easy to use, Modern Warfare 3 players often turn to the MCW, but this overlooked MW2 weapon completely outclasses it.

Despite its slower TTK, the MCW is an extremely popular weapon in MW3. It offers the best ease of use of any AR in the meta, thanks to its low recoil and fast fire rate.

However, it hasn’t been the best option in this role for some time, with the M13B being a stronger weapon in almost every way. Despite this, the MW2 AR has gone largely overlooked, with just 0.23% of players using it in multiplayer, according to WZRanked.

The MCW has a slow TTK of 334 ms, while the M13B can down foes in just 284 ms – which is excellent for an assault rifle. For comparison, the absolute meta BP50 and SVA 545 only just about beat out the M13B at 280 ms and 274 ms respectively, while every other MW3 assault rifle has an inferior TTK up to 30 meters.

Here’s the best M13B loadout to use in Modern Warfare 3:

Muzzle: Zehmn35 Compensated Flash Hider

Laser: 1mW Quick Fire Laser

Optic: JAK Glassless Optic

Underbarrel: XTEN Phantom-5 Handstop

Ammunition: 5.56 Overpressured +P

Activision

Though this build uses some unusual attachments, this is done for good reason. As a MW2 weapon, the M13B has no barrel, stock, or rear grip attachments that are worth using. This limits what is viable, resulting in the loadout recommended above.

Despite the M13B’s limitations, this loadout still results in a hyper-accurate, fast-killing assault rifle that remains competitive at extreme ranges. The AR’s visual recoil isn’t even that pronounced either as is the case with most other MW2 weapons, though it is still more noticeable than on any MW3 assault rifle.

While the M13B hasn’t caught on in multiplayer yet, Warzone players have had more luck with the MW2 gun, following its buffs back in Season 3 Reloaded. If that success translates to Modern Warfare 3 is to be seen, but either way, the stats suggest it is well worth using.

