The most humiliating Hardpoint losses in Call of Duty history

There’s nothing more embarrassing in Call of Duty than a lopsided game of Hardpoint, so we’ve collected the most humiliating maps in competitive history, from modern CDL defeats to classic MLG events.

A dominant series is one thing, but a dominant game of Hardpoint can leave the opposing team all but shook. Failing to reach even 100 points in a map is one of the more embarrassing feats in CoD but it’s happened to many of the world’s best teams.

From OpTic to FaZe and the LA Thieves, here are the most humiliating Hardpoint losses in CoD esports history.

