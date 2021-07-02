Most Heated Trash Talk Moments in Call of Duty History

There’s nothing more entertaining than esports trash talk. and over the years Call of Duty has had its fair share of highlight-reel moments.

Whether it’s players looking to get inside their opponent’s head or just letting everyone know that they’re the best player in the room, Call of Duty history is filled with entertaining and hilarious trash talk.

From Nameless and Nadeshot to Scump and FormaL, we’ve counted down the most brutal, funny, and of course memorable, COD trash talk moments in the game’s long history.

