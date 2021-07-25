Most EMBARRASSING FAILS in Call of Duty History!

From Ian ‘Crimsix’ Porter’s warpath to Dillon ‘Attach’ Price’s cringeworthy MLG choke, Call of Duty has seen some epic fails from professional players over the years. However, they’re not the only ones.

It doesn’t matter how good you are at Call of Duty. Everybody makes mistakes, even the best professional players in the world. It might even be harder for them, given all the pressure and overall skill level in their games.

But that doesn’t mean viewers can’t laugh at their expense from time to time. Let’s take a look at some of the most epic fails from the aforementioned players, as well as Ian ‘Enable’ Wyatt, Jordan ‘JKap’ Kaplan, the entire OpTic Chicago team, and more.

Advertisement

Discover More: Why OpTic Chicago’s win is great for Atlanta FaZe