Logo
Call of Duty

Modern Warfare’s Shoot House map revealed for CoD Mobile Season 2

Published: 20/Feb/2021 18:18

by Joe Craven
Shoot House with CoD Mobile logo
Activision

Share

Call of Duty Mobile

Activision have officially confirmed Modern Warfare’s Shoot House multiplayer map will be coming to Call of Duty Mobile when Season 1 New Order ends, and its second season begins.

Fans of Call of Duty Mobile have grown accustomed to Activision adding fan-favorite maps from the CoD franchise, with the devs recently promising classic Nuketown will return in the near future.

With Season 2 now on the horizon, players are turning their attention to what they can expect when it drops, and Season 1 New Order ends. A lot remains up in the air regarding CoD Mobile’s second season, including its theme and new weapons, but players are still beginning to get excited.

Modern Warfare Shoot House gameplay
Activision
Modern Warfare’s Shoot House is now confirmed for CoD Mobile Season 2.

Previous leaks had indicated that Shoot House would be coming to CoD Mobile, and those rumors have now been borne out in Activision’s official confirmation on February 20.

Tweeting a short video of stills from the Modern Warfare map, the caption suggests players “mind the dust”. The character in the clip can be heard saying: “They think they’re safe there. They’re dead wrong. Let’s get evil.”

Activision also confirmed that the map will be coming in CoD Mobile’s “next season”. As of the publication of this article, there is no confirmed start date for Season 2. Based on the start date of Season 1 New Order and the approximate length of CoD Mobile seasons, we expect Season 2 to begin around March 11. This is unconfirmed, so keep an eye out for updates.

Shoot House was not actually in Modern Warfare when the game dropped, but was added in response to calls for smaller 6v6 maps. It quickly established itself as a fan favorite, with the majority of players agreeing it was the all-round strongest multiplayer map Infinity Ward’s installment could offer.

It joins Hackney Yard on the list of Modern Warfare maps now playable in the mobile title. There could well be more on the way, too.

Call of Duty

Was the FFAR secretly nerfed in Warzone? Streamer Aydan sparks silent nerf rumors

Published: 20/Feb/2021 11:23

by Connor Bennett
Aydan side-by-side with an FFAR
Instagram: Aydan/Activision

Share

Aydan Warzone

Warzone star Aydan ‘Aydan’ Conrad believes the FFAR may have suffered a secret nerf, as something appears to not be quite right with the recoil anymore. Though, not everyone is sure he’s right. 

Just like any other battle royale, Warzone has gone through rounds and rounds of buffs and nerfs, with overpowered weapons being dragged right back down to earth.

With the integration of Black Ops Cold War, a few new weapons have stood out from the pack, and that includes the FFAR. It’s a weapon that YouTuber and streamer NICKMERCS believes is the best gun in the game, and could be set to suffer from nerfs with a new update.

However, according to battle royale star Aydan, the weapon may have already been nerfed in secret, as he thinks something feels off about the recoil. 

Black Ops Cold War FFAR 1
Activision / Treyarch
The FFAR is one of the standout weapons from Cold War.

The former Fortnite professional flagged the potential changes on February 20, asking if anyone else had noticed a slight change to the assault rifle.

“So do we wanna talk about how the FFAR got silent nerfed since like 2 or 3 days ago and nothing was said? So tired of guns/attachments being changed without any line of communication and it’s up to us to just figure it out,” he tweeted. 

A handful of fellow players responded saying they’d noticed a change as well. “I feel like something with the recoil was changed, maybe the underbarrel or the task force barrel got nerfed. Who f**king knows,” Aydan added. 

 

Others disagreed though, noting that the weapon still feels as strong as ever. “IDK man that thing still hits,” added TBE Newbzz. “Raider stock feels nerfed and ADS as well,” noted another. 

Given that its supposed to be a “secret nerf,” the devs aren’t likely to reveal anything just yet. So, we’ll just have to wait and see if more players are noticing the same things, or if its just a placebo on the end of others.