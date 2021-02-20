Modern Warfare’s Shoot House map revealed for CoD Mobile Season 2

Activision have officially confirmed Modern Warfare’s Shoot House multiplayer map will be coming to Call of Duty Mobile when Season 1 New Order ends, and its second season begins.

Fans of Call of Duty Mobile have grown accustomed to Activision adding fan-favorite maps from the CoD franchise, with the devs recently promising classic Nuketown will return in the near future.

With Season 2 now on the horizon, players are turning their attention to what they can expect when it drops, and Season 1 New Order ends. A lot remains up in the air regarding CoD Mobile’s second season, including its theme and new weapons, but players are still beginning to get excited.

Previous leaks had indicated that Shoot House would be coming to CoD Mobile, and those rumors have now been borne out in Activision’s official confirmation on February 20.

Tweeting a short video of stills from the Modern Warfare map, the caption suggests players “mind the dust”. The character in the clip can be heard saying: “They think they’re safe there. They’re dead wrong. Let’s get evil.”

🔊 Sound ON and mind the dust. Coming in the next season of #CODMobile! pic.twitter.com/a88bVljbxY — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) February 20, 2021

Activision also confirmed that the map will be coming in CoD Mobile’s “next season”. As of the publication of this article, there is no confirmed start date for Season 2. Based on the start date of Season 1 New Order and the approximate length of CoD Mobile seasons, we expect Season 2 to begin around March 11. This is unconfirmed, so keep an eye out for updates.

Shoot House was not actually in Modern Warfare when the game dropped, but was added in response to calls for smaller 6v6 maps. It quickly established itself as a fan favorite, with the majority of players agreeing it was the all-round strongest multiplayer map Infinity Ward’s installment could offer.

It joins Hackney Yard on the list of Modern Warfare maps now playable in the mobile title. There could well be more on the way, too.