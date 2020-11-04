Modern Warfare’s Hackney Yard map coming to CoD: Mobile but with a twist - Dexerto

In a new image posted to the game’s official Twitter account, CoD: Mobile teased an image of the map Hackney Yard, which was featured in Modern Warfare (2019). It appears the map will be coming to Mobile at some point in the near future, but with a bit of a twist that some might not expect.

If you’re a fan of Modern Warfare and are eager to play more of its content in Call of Duty: Mobile then there’s some good news for you.

According to the game’s official Twitter account, a sunset variant of Hackney Yard is coming to the mobile game some time in the near future, although an exact date has yet to be set.

If the image released on the game’s account is anything to go off of, it seems like it’ll be the standard Hackney Yard experience, but with a bit lower visibility due to the lack of a sunlight.

It’s currently unknown if there’s going to be any changes to the map’s layout. As the developers of the game like to make each map as accessible as possible due to the mobile controls, there’s always a possibility of it being changed slightly. That being said, even if there is a difference, it shouldn’t be too drastic.

Hey #CODMobile players, sun's getting real low. 🔜 New MP map coming in the next season! pic.twitter.com/xcPtO54ags — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) November 4, 2020

Hackney Yard was one of the few maps in Modern Warfare that received positive reception, with most people praising its layout and verticality, so its inclusion in this game really shouldn’t come as a surprise, especially with the game getting more and more content from the 2019 title as time goes on.

As previously mentioned, it’s currently unknown when the map would make its way into the game, although fans more than likely won’t have to wait much longer to find out more information about its release.

