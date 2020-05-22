Modern Warfare & Warzone update adds Classic BR Trios & more: patch notes

Infinity Ward has released a patch with a new pack and its latest playlist update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone, with trios getting the “Classic BR” treatment.

After replacing Stimulus Solos with Classic Solos earlier in the week, Call of Duty’s developers are now adding a supplemental mode to the base playlist: Classic Trios.

🚨 #Warzone Playlist Update! Now live across all platforms, jump into BR Trios Classic: No Cash, No Contracts, No Gulag, No Loadouts, No Respawns! — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) May 22, 2020

Advertisement

In the classic battle royale mode, all of Warzone’s innovations are stripped away for a realistic, tense experience. You drop, you look for loot and you hope not to die.

If you die, you’re out. There is no Gulag system, no buy station for your teammates to purchase your redeployment. There aren’t even any contracts on the map, leaving you stuck with just your friends, loot and, most importantly, fear of death.

As of now, the Warzone playlist is updated to include Classic Trios alongside the standard BR Trios, Quads, Solos and Blood Money Plunder modes.

Advertisement

Classic has not been out for much time, but early reactions confirm that it is indeed an increasingly tense environment, given the lack of respawn mechanics and the limitations enforced by the absence of buy stations (no self-revives or easily bought UAVs).

Fittingly, players have also noticed an increase in camping and generally cautious gameplay. This too makes sense, as you only have one life to spare and most would rather not waste it by succumbing to bloodlust and getting out of position.

For those who are looking for a barebones battle royale experience, without 2020’s frills and with higher stakes, Classic Trios is the way to go.

Advertisement

The playlist update coincides with the release of a new pack too: the Call of Duty Endowment Fearless Pack, which was co-designed by Medal of Honor recipient Captain Florent “Flo” Groberg and has 100 percent of its proceeds donated to the Call of Duty Endowment organization, helping to place veterans into jobs.

Support the @CODE4Vets!



The NEW Call of Duty Endowment Fearless Customization Pack is now available in #ModernWarfare and #Warzone.



100% of Activision’s profits will be donated to the charity. https://t.co/L8HheDD1wP pic.twitter.com/7C4QqU3n8S — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) May 22, 2020

The pack features a Venerated - Milsim Operator skin, a weapon blueprint, charm, watch, camo, spray, and two calling cards.

The camo, charm, and blueprint all feature elements of the same design that matches the Call of Duty Endowment logo—an orange camo, littered with grey and navy, much like a variant of the game’s digital camos.

But you might want to stick with a ghillie suit if you’re going to be dropping into a high-risk, high-reward match of classic BR.