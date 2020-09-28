Modern Warfare & Warzone Season 6 update patch notes

Infinity Ward and Activision have released the official roadmap, trailer, and patch notes for Season 6 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone, revealing all the new maps, weapons, changes, and everything else that's new in the latest update.

Even though Season 6 is most likely the last one before Modern Warfare gives away to Black Ops Cold War in the Call of Duty series, there's still a good amount of new stuff for players to enjoy in both the multiplayer and battle royale.

As per usual, S6 introduces plenty of new content, including several multiplayer maps, guns, and Operators, as well as a massive change to Warzone in the shape of a whole underground subway system.

Following the roadmap and trailer that were released on September 28, we now have the official patch notes for the S6 update. Here's everything you need to know.

When was the Season 6 update?

Season 6 kicked off at 11 PM PT on Monday, September 28, which is 2 AM ET / 7 AM BST / 4 PM AEST on Tuesday, September 29.

As always, it came as part of a massive update implemented new content, and changes into both the multiplayer and battle royale. For those on PS4, players were able to pre-download the patch and have it ready to go ahead of time.

Here is the patch's file size for each platform:

PS4: 19.3 GB

19.3 GB Xbox One: 22.66 GB

22.66 GB PC: 57 GB (MW owners); 25.5 GB (Warzone only owners)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MfpVP9ds9_4

Modern Warfare & Warzone Season 6 roadmap

What's new in Season 6?

Per usual, the new seasonal content has been split into two parts: all the things that Infinity Ward added on day one and everything else that'll be coming at some point, likely the mid-season update. Here's a full breakdown of what was included in the first day:

New maps

Four more maps were added to multiplayer in S6: Broadcast, Mialstor Tank Factory, Station, and Verdansk Riverside.

Broadcast is a remastered version of the map with the same name from the original CoD 4: Modern Warfare in 2007, and it also a replica of the TV Station location in Warzone. It'll strictly be used for 6v6 core modes.

The Mialstor Tank Factory, available for 6v6 and 10v10 modes, is noticeablyy larger than Broadcast and the devs have designed it in such a way where the playable dimensions will change depending on the size of the lobby.

Not to forget about Gunfight, Infinity Ward also added a small new map called Station, which will be used for the popular 2v2 mode in multiplayer.

Last but not least, there's Verdansk Riverside, which is yet another recreation of an area in Warzone that now crashes into MP for Ground War.

New weapons: AS VAL & SP-R208

Every new season in Modern Warfare has introduced two new weapons right at the start, and S6 is no different. The two guns this time are the AS VAL assault rifle and SP-R208 marksman rifle.

The AS VAL, which is the 13th AR in the game, has a high fire rate and comes already equipped with an integral suppressor, making it perfect for "stealth, accuracy, and high penetration."

The SP-R208, a remake of the R700 sniper rifle from CoD 4, is being called "one of the most accurate weapons" in the marksman rifle class, offering a lot of customization options such as alternate ammo choices and bolt assembly changes.

As usual, both guns are free for players to unlock in the Battle Pass – the SP-R208 at Tier 15 and the AS VAL at Tier 31. Of course, if you don't want to unlock them by playing the game, you always have the option to buy the Tiers.

New Operators: Farah and Nikolai

Two characters from the Modern Warfare campaign, Farah and Nikolai, are making their way into the multiplayer side of things. Farah is the leader of the Urzistani Liberation Force that you work during several of the missions, while Nikolai is an old friend of Captain Price's that you meet later on.

Farah is available right away at Tier 0 of the paid Battle Pass, while Nikolai gets unlocked at Tier 100. Both have three customization options right away for players to pick their outfits and headgear.

Warzone: Metro subway "fast travel" system

As had already been announced previously, Warzone now has a new subway system, called Metro, that will act as a fast travel option for players looking to quickly get around Verdansk.

Seven stations have been added to the map that players can enter. From here, you can board a train which will instantly take you to the next stop on the list. However, the subway train will not move if the station is in the gas or if there's any fighting happening on the platform.

A – Verdansk International Airport

B – Karst River Quarry (between that and Bloc 14)

C – Verdansk Stadium (between that and Gorengard Lumber Yard)

D – Downtown Tavorsk District

E – Barakett Promenade East

F – Verdansk Train Station

G – Torsk Bloc

Warzone: weapon rotation

Infinity Ward also rotated the ground loot weapons in Warzone with the new season, adding in new blueprints and gun choices in place of the ones that were there before.

While the exact weapons they're adding weren't revealed, the devs did disclose that the rotation included six Common, 10 Uncommon, 13 Rare, 18 Epic, and 24 Legendary variants, both on the ground and in Supply Boxes.

New mode: Armored Royale

There was also a new mode added to the BR called Armored Royale, which, as the name suggests, involves armored Cargo Trucks being dropped on the map for players to use against each other.

These vehicles come equipped with a turret and armor plating, while also allowing eliminated squad members to spawn back in if the truck is still operating. However, once it gets destroyed, players on that team will not be able to spawn back, and the squad the remains alive the longest, wins.

What's coming later in the mid-season 6 update?

Perhaps the biggest news in terms of what's coming later on in S6 is the Haunting of Verdansk event in Warzone, which will kick off on October 20 and end on November 3.

No major details about this event have yet been announced, but it'll be Halloween-themed and likely implement a night-version of Verdansk that had been leaked and teased previously.

The announcement mentions that it'll include new "limited time modes, rewards, and more," so expect a lot of spooky cosmetic items and maybe even zombies...

The roadmap also shows that a new melee weapon, a Butterfly Knife, is also coming in the mid-season update, as well as a weekly rotation of brand new multiplayer modes that includes Hardpoint Hills & Kills (Week 2), Gun Game TDM and HQ Firefight (Week 3) and Gunfight Tournament and TDM Snipers Only (Week 4).

Season 6 Battle Pass details

Of course, no new season would be complete without a fully-fledged Battle Pass and S6 is not lacking in that department. As usual, the BP features both a free and premium version, the former of which offers 20 Tiers of free content, including the two new guns mentioned above.

As for the paid version, which costs the usual 1,000 CoD Points (CP) and features 100 Tiers, here's a breakdown of what'll be included:

Farah & Nikolai Operators

"Over two dozen" Operator skins & finishing moves

18 weapon blueprints: three handguns, three SMGs, three assault rifles, two shotguns, three LMGs, three marksman rifles, and one sniper rifle

Four-plus vehicle skins

1,300 CoD Points back

Watches, XP boosts, weapon charms, and much more

For those who'd prefer the instant gratification of quickly leveling up their BP right from the start, there will be a bundle option available for 2,400 CoD Points that'll include 20 Tier skips - a 40% savings vs purchasing the BP and the Tiers individually.

C4 and Origin 12 Nerfs in Season 6

Alongside the new content in Season 6 was a handful of balancing tweaks. Two of the most powerful pieces of equipment throughout Season 5 have finally been scaled back. The controversial Origin 12 shotgun now deals less damage from a "very close range" in

Warzone. Meanwhile, C4 has been adjusted after reigning supreme over the past few months as the most powerful lethal in Warzone. When performing a 'quick detonation,' players will now be hit with a "slight delay." On top of this, an audible beep will also play when the detonation is triggered, as to give players a little more warning. The distance in which you can throw the explosives have also been scaled back by 30% in total.

That wraps up all of the new additions and big changeswith Season 6. The full patch notes for the major update can be found below.

PLAYLIST UPDATE:

MODERN WARFARE:

Ground War

Gunfight Blueprint Customs

Face Off - Station

Killstreak Confirmed

Season Six Mish Pit – Season Six maps Broadcast and Mialstor Tank Factory in mosh pit game modes

WARZONE:

BR Quads

BR Trios

BR Duos

BR Solos

Plunder Trios

Armored Royale Quads

GENERAL FIXES:

C4: Slight delay when performing a quick detonation. A beep will now play when quick detonation is triggered. Also reduced throw initial velocity by 30%

Fix for a bug where, after reviving a teammate in Survival, there will be a 5 second delay before the user is able to use their weapon again

Fix for an issue where players could obtain unlimited Stopping Power rounds

Fix for an issue where the defending player had a long respawn timer after the HQ was taken back and all players were dead while in a Headquarters match

Fix for an issue where it was possible to put a molotov or grenade into a planted bomb causing it to kill the diffusing player

WEAPONS:

Fix for two issues where the player’s watch and/or Heartbeat Sensor would not be entirely visible when using the XRK Chainsaw attachment on the Finn LMG

Fix for a bug where explosive and thermite rounds do not function as intended on the Chronic variant from the Blunt Force II bundle

Fixed an issue where the muzzle selection screen for the Finn LMG was hard to view in the Gunsmith menu

Fixed an issue where the player’s left hand will not properly grip the weapon when the 23.0” Romanian barrel is equipped on the AK

Fixed a few bugs where the prone hipfire viewmodel positioning was not appearing as intended and could disappear in certain circumstances

Origin 12: Reduced very close damage in Warzone

Shotguns: Increased damage of slugs in Warzone

XRK ChainSAW - FiNN LMG: Adding a description in Gunsmith nothing the attachment does not allow for weapon mounting Increased brightness on the Tac Laser attachment



WARZONE:

Fixed a collision issue in the south corner of the Stadium

Fix for an issue where a fence with a white tarp over it near the Hospital was allowing players to see through it on one side

Fix for an issue where, on occasion, the train would appear as a white placeholder icon on the map

Implemented fixes to help properly track Warzone wins

Fixed a bug where players were unable to damage enemies with gunfire while on an ascender

If a player has their minimap set to not rotate, they will see inaccurate pings on the heartbeat sensor. This has been fixed

Fix for a rare issue where the Train’s supply boxes could vanish during longer rounds

PC: