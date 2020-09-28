Modern Warfare & Warzone Season 6: roadmap, early patch notes, release time

Infinity Ward and Activision have released the official roadmap and trailer for Season 6 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone, revealing all the new maps, weapons, changes, and everything else that's coming in the major patch update.

Even though Season 6 is most likely the last one before Modern Warfare gives away to Black Ops Cold War in the Call of Duty series, there's still going to be a good amount of new stuff for players to enjoy in both the multiplayer and battle royale.

As per usual, S6 will be introducing plenty of new content, including several multiplayer maps, guns, and Operators, as well as a massive change to Warzone in the shape of a whole underground subway system.

Following the roadmap and trailer that were released on September 28, we now have a good look at everything that's been confirmed for S6, all of the details of which can be find below.

Modern Warfare & Warzone Season 6 trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MfpVP9ds9_4

Modern Warfare & Warzone Season 6 roadmap

When is the Season 6 update?

Season 6 will be kicking off at 11 PM PT on Monday, September 28, which is 2 AM ET / 7 AM BST / 4 PM AEST on Tuesday, September 29.

As always, it will come as part of a massive update that'll implement the new content and changes into both the multiplayer and battle royale. For those on PS4, you can pre-download the patch and have it ready to go ahead of time.

Here is the patch's file size for each platform:

PS4: 19.3 GB

Xbox One: 22.66 GB

PC: 57 GB (MW owners); 25.5 GB (Warzone only owners)

What's new in Season 6?

Per usual, the new content that's coming in S6 will be split up into two parts: all the things that Infinity Ward are adding on day one and everything else that'll be coming at some point, likely the mid-season update. Here's a full breakdown of what's being included in the first day:

New maps

Four more maps will be added to multiplayer in S6: Broadcast, Mialstor Tank Factory, Station, and Verdansk Riverside.

Broadcast is a remastered version of the map with the same name from the original CoD 4: Modern Warfare in 2007, and it also a replica of the TV Station location in Warzone. It'll strictly be used for 6v6 core modes.

The Mialstor Tank Factory, available for 6v6 and 10v10 modes, is noticeable larger than Broadcast and the devs have designed it in such a way where the playable dimensions will change depending on the size of the lobby.

Not to forget about Gunfight, Infinity Ward are also adding a small new map called Station, which will be used for the popular 2v2 mode in multiplayer.

Last but not least, there's Verdansk Riverside, which will be yet another recreation of an area in Warzone that gets put into MP for Ground War.

New weapons: AS VAL & SP-R208

Every new season in Modern Warfare has introduced two new weapons right at the start, and S6 will be no different. The two guns this time are the AS VAL assault rifle and SP-R208 marksman rifle.

The AS VAL, which is the 13th AR in the game, has a high fire rate and comes already equipped with an integral suppressor, making it perfect for "stealth, accuracy, and high penetration."

The SP-R208, a remake of the R700 sniper rifle from CoD 4, is being called "one of the most accurate weapons" in the marksman rifle class, offering a lot of customization options such as alternate ammo choices and bolt assembly changes.

As usual, both guns will be free for players to unlock in the Battle Pass - the SP-R208 at Tier 15 and the AS VAL at Tier 31. Of course, if you don't want to unlock them by playing the game, you always have the option to buy the Tiers.

New Operators: Farah and Nikolai

Two characters from the Modern Warfare campaign, Farah and Nikolai, are making their way into the multiplayer side of things. Farah is the leader of the Urzistani Liberation Force that you work during several of the missions, while Nikolai is an old friend of Captain Price's that you meet later on.

Farah will be available right away at Tier 0 of the paid Battle Pass, while Nikolai gets unlocked at Tier 100. Both will have three customization options right away for players to pick their outfits and headgear.

Warzone: Metro subway "fast travel" system

As had already been announced previously, Warzone is getting a new subway system, called Metro, that will act as a fast travel option for players looking to quickly get around Verdansk.

There will be seven stations added to the map that players will be able to enter and board the train, which will instantly take them to the next stop on the list. However, the subway train will not move if the station is in the gas or if there's any fighting happening on the platform.

A – Verdansk International Airport

B – Karst River Quarry (between that and Bloc 14)

C – Verdansk Stadium (between that and Gorengard Lumber Yard)

D – Downtown Tavorsk District

E – Barakett Promenade East

F – Verdansk Train Station

G – Torsk Bloc

Warzone: weapon rotation

Infinity Ward will be rotating the ground loot weapons in Warzone once S6 kicks off, adding in new blueprints and gun choices in place of the ones that are currently in there now.

While the exact weapons they're adding haven't been revealed, the devs did disclose that the rotation will include six Common, 10 Uncommon, 13 Rare, 18 Epic and 24 Legendary variants, both on the ground and in Supply Boxes.

New mode: Armored Royale

There's a new mode coming to the BR called Armored Royale, which, as the name suggests, involves armored Cargo Trucks being dropped on the map for players to use against each other.

These vehicles come equipped with a turret and armor plating, while also allowing eliminated squad members to spawn back in if the truck is still operating. However, once it gets destroyed, players on that team will not be able to spawn back, and the squad the remains alive the longest, wins.

What's coming later in the mid-season 6 update?

Perhaps the biggest news in terms of what's coming later on in S6 is the Haunting of Verdansk event in Warzone, which will kick off on October 20 and end on November 3.

No major details about this event have yet been announced, but it'll be Halloween-themed and likely implement a night-version of Verdanks that had been leaked and teased previously.

The announcement mentions that it'll include new "limited time modes, rewards, and more," so expect a lot of spooky cosmetic items and maybe even zombies...

The roadmap also shows that a new melee weapon, a Butterfly Knife, is also coming in the mid-season update, as well as a weekly rotation of brand new multiplayer modes that includes Hardpoint Hills & Kills (Week 2), Gun Game TDM and HQ Firefight (Week 3) and Gunfight Tournament and TDM Snipers Only (Week 4).

Season 6 Battle Pass details

Of course, no new season would be complete without a fully-fledged Battle Pass and S6 is not lacking in that department. As usual, the BP will feature both a free and paid premium version, the former of which offers 20 Tiers of free content, including the two new guns mentioned above.

As for the paid version, which will cost the usual 1,000 CoD Points (CP) and feature 100 Tiers, here's a breakdown of what'll be included:

Farah & Nikolai Operators

"Over two dozen" Operator skins & finishing moves

18 weapon blueprints: three handguns, three SMGs, three assault rifles, two shotguns, three LMGs, three marksman rifles, and one sniper rifle

Four-plus vehicle skins

1,300 CoD Points back

Watches, XP boosts, weapon charms, and much more

For those who'd prefer the instant gratification of quickly leveling up their BP right from the start, there will be a bundle option available for 2,400 CoD Points that'll include 20 Tier skips - a 40% savings vs purchasing the BP and the Tiers individually.

That wraps up everything that's confirmed for Season 6 of Modern Warfare and Warzone. As always, we will bring you the full patch notes and any other information as soon as they're made available.

