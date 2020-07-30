Modern Warfare & Warzone Season 5 trailer reveals Shadow Company Operators

The first trailer for Modern Warfare and Warzone Season Five is finally here, introducing a whole new set of Operators that will be part of the new Shadow Company faction.

There's been a lot of hype and anticipation for Season 5, but so far, players have only been able to rely on three mini-teasers, leaks, and speculation when trying to figure out what's coming next in MW and Warzone.

That changed on July 30, as Activision and Infinity Ward rolled out a complete trailer, the first for the upcoming chapter, shedding some light on the addition of Shadow Company into the game.

According to Call of Duty's blog post, Shadow Company, which is a private military company that originated in MW2, is on its way to Verdansk in order to take on the mysterious villain known as Mr. Z, who is once again wreaking terror upon Verdansk now that the armistice has broken down.

New Shadow Company Operators

According to Activision, Shadow Company will be a whole new faction that'll exist in addition to Allegiance and Coalition - the two that are already in the game. This marks the first time in Modern Warfare that the devs have added a post-launch group into the mix.

As part of that, there will be a total of three new Operators released for Season 5: Lerch, Velikan, and Rozlin 'Roze' Helms.

Lerch hails from Plano, Texas and is a former member of the U.S. Marine Corps. Known on the battlefield for his enthusiasm and success in regards to eliminating the enemy, it was better to have Lerch with you rather than against you. Following USMC, civilian life didn’t suit Lerch, so he re-entered the fight in the private sector and is considered a one-man force multiplier. When the Shadow Company CEO came across Lerch’s dossier, he was the perfect combination of skill and moral flexibility. There’s no contract Lerch won’t take on nor challenge he won’t face which is how he finds himself in Verdansk leading the other Operators of Shadow Company.

Not much is known about Velikan. Dressed in full body armor for protection in battle and to hide his identity, little is confirmed about this Operator. A shadow of a shadow. Tales of his exploits are written off as fairytales at best and gross exaggerations at worst. Those who know him never speak ill of him. Whether it’s due to fear or respect, no one knows.

Rozlin “Roze” Helms joined the Shadow Company after migrating from the Allegiance faction Jackals. Previously, Roze cut ties with the Armed Services and returned to support her family and ailing father. Periodically in contact with Mace, now a PMC who left the Army after abandoning his post in protest of combat orders he deemed illegal, Roze gained entry into the Jackals mercenary group. Now Roze is letting her skill prove her worth as she provides support to Shadow Company while remaining on cordial terms with Mace.

There's also the question of who's narrating the trailer; some believe it could be the infamous General Shepherd from the MW2 campaign, the one who led Shadow Company at the time.

While he does die at the end of the game, this new MW title is set in a different timeline, which might be the excuse that the devs could use if they decide to bring him back as a playable character.

With not too long left until the next season kicks off, fans should expect a lot more announcements to be made in the coming days, including a full reveal trailer, roadmap, and information about the Battle Pass.

Season 5 of Modern Warfare and Warzone is set to launch on Wednesday, August 5 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.