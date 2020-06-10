Modern Warfare & Warzone Season 4 early patch notes & release time

Infinity Ward have announced the launch of Modern Warfare Season 4, and we've got everything there is to know so far, including a sneak peek at some early patch notes.

The wait is nearly over! After a week's delay, Season 4 of Modern Warfare and Warzone is finally set to release, bringing a plethora of new content and changes to both multiplayer and the battle royale.

This has been one of the most highly-anticipated updates for the game in a long time, as fans are expecting the developers to mix things up in Warzone for what'll be the mode's second full season since launch.

When is the Modern Warfare & Warzone Season 4 update?

Infinity Ward have announced that the patch will be going live on Wednesday, June 10, at 11 PM PT, which puts it at 2 AM ET / 7 AM BST on Thursday, June 11. It's not been confirmed, but the full patch notes could be released a few hours prior to that, and we'll bring them to you as soon as possible if that ends up being the case.

There's some good news regarding the actual file sizes, which players have complained about in the past. While the S4 download is going to be large, the devs have worked to reduce the actual space it takes up on console to just 4GB.

Season 4 early patch notes

The full patch notes obviously haven't been rolled out yet, but we do have some information as to what sort of bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements the update will contain thanks to the Modern Warfare Trello page.

MULTIPLAYER:

Fixed error 13-71 caused by Regiments

Season 3 Emblem is now being awarded properly

Fixed issue causing character model eyes to not appear the way they should

Fixed bug where players were unable to get a nuke with a blueprint weapon

Addressed issues with challenges unlocking for Talon

Fixed visual bug that showed player challenges resetting to zero

Players will no longer be able to move around during the match countdown

Addressed reported graphical corruption while playing matches and black corruption following them on screen.

WARZONE:

Fixed error 13-71 caused by Regiments

Addressed any reported issues with voice chat following 4/28 update

Players will no longer find weapons appearing on the ground while in the Gulag, or use a weapon other than what is intended

Fixed bug causing Contracts to appear to be stuck inside a resupply station

Fixed issue where players were unable to bring squadmates back in the match from Buy Station.

What's new in Season 4?

New map: Scrapyard

Every new season so far in Modern Warfare has introduced new maps and weapons, and S4 should be no different. While not confirmed, it's pretty clear at this point that the new map, or one of them at least, will be Scrapyard, the iconic setting from MW2.

It was teased in the original announcement trailer for S4, spotted in the backdrop of the logo. Of course, Scrapyard is already in the game as part of the Boneyard location in Warzone, but now it'll be in multiplayer as well.

This likely won't be the last of it; the devs will probably also include another MP map, as well as maybe one for Gunfight and/or Ground War, but that remains to be seen.

New weapons: Vector & Galil

Based on long-standing leaks, all indications are that the two new guns for Season 4 will be remastered version of the Vector SMG, from Call of Duty: Ghosts, and the Galil assault rifle, which has featured in many CoD titles in the past.

They won't have those names, however, since Infinity Ward have been changing what new weapons are called in MW, even though they're clearly just updated models from older games.

As per usual, both guns will be available in the free portion of the new Battle Pass and most likely added to the floor loot in Warzone, so you'll have plenty of opportunities to use them shortly after the season launches.

Battle Pass and Captain Price Operator

Speaking of the Battle Pass, there will obviously be a new one released for S4, featuring 100+ tiers of rewards that players can unlock by grinding the game. As usual, it's expected that the Pass will have both a free and Premium section, the latter costing 1,000 CoD Points (~$10 USD)

One of those rewards will be Captain Price, the legendary character from the MW series, including the 2019 campaign. Not only was he teased as this season's main Operator in the announcement trailer, but dataminers have already found and leaked the character as he will appear in-game.

Warzone changes

This part is less clear than the others, as there's been a lot of speculation on what's coming to Warzone in Season 4. Many expect there to be some sort of change(s) to the map, such as new locations or points-of-interest, or perhaps there is an event at the Dam that causes it to explode.

The announcement trailer hinted at something similar, establishing that there is a conflict between the "good" forces and a terrorist group who has its weapons stored "all over Verdansk." This could have something to do with the nuclear warhead found in the mysterious Bunker 11 easter egg.

Other than that, it's likely that the developers will introduce new features and/or items into the battle royale, and we already know that whatever weapons get added for Season 4 will be available for use in Warzone.

Make sure to follow us on Twitter @DexertoINTEL for all the latest Modern Warfare and Warzone news, updates, patch notes, guides, and more.