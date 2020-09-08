Modern Warfare & Warzone playlist update: Morte Operator, 50v50, more

Thanks to a new update from the developers, we now know everything that's coming to Modern Warfare and Warzone this week, including new operators, new modes and the return of vehicles.

With Season 5 of Modern Warfare and Warzone set to end on September 29, 2020, the developers of the game are starting to wind down new content in the game to help build up hype for the next season (which is rumored to be the final one for the game, although this has yet to be confirmed).

Despite this, however, there's still a few things that the developers wanted players to get their hands on before the season ended - and thanks to a new update from Activision, we now know exactly what's coming during the week of September 8.

First and foremost, players will be able to get their hands on a new Operator in the form of Morte, played by Italian actor Fabio Rovazzi. While he was officially revealed back during the Seaosn 5 Reloaded announcement, this is the first time that players will be able to use him.

Of course, he won't be a part of the battle pass, so you'll have to fork over 2,400 COD Points if you want to play as him. In addition to the Operator, his bundle will also come with two weapon variants, a weapon charm and more.

In addition, players will also get a slew of new modes to try out. On the standard Multiplayer side of things, the Party Mode Moshpit playlist is getting added to the game. Gun Game Reloaded, All or Nothing, and One in the Chamber will all be featured in the playlist.

Standard Ground War will also see a return alongside both the Blueprint Gunfight mode and Gunfight OSP. The former Gunfight mode gives players weapon blueprints in order to defend themselves during the match, while the latter mode tasks players with picking up weapons around the map.

On the Warzone side of things, there are two major updates: The first is that 50v50 is finally back, much to the excitement of players who missed out on it during the first time it was added to the game.

Vehicles have also been re-added to the game after they were removed a little while back due to a bug that caused lobbies to crash.

While this wasn't a major update, it's still nice to get content before the next season. Hopefully we'll get some more, including another double XP weekend, within the next couple weeks to close it out.