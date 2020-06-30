Modern Warfare & Warzone June 29 patch notes: BR 200, MP5 & Grau nerfs

Call of Duty developers Infinity Ward have released a new update for Modern Warfare and Warzone ⁠— one that’s brought a huge 200-player mode to the flagship battle royale, as well as nerfs for the MP5 and Grau, and much more.

Season 4 continues to roll on in Modern Warfare, as the developers are starting to release more of the new content they had teased in the official roadmap.

The latest update, released on June 30, is set to shake-up both Modern Warfare’s multiplayer mode, and Warzone, with nerfs for powerful weapon picks like the MP5 and Grau 5.56, and a huge new 200-player battle royale mode too.

Modern Warfare & Warzone June 30 update details

The Modern Warfare Season 4 Reloaded patch is expected to be around 22-36GB for players who own the full title. Console players will also have to install a secondary 3.5GB download for multiplayer updates.

Warzone-only players will have to download a 30GB update for Season 4 Reloaded, Infinity Ward have confirmed. The expectation is, however, the update will “reduce the overall digital footprint of the full version” post-June 30 patch.

Tonight's update will begin rolling out across all platforms at 11PM PDT! Be sure to read up on what's coming to #ModernWarfare and #Warzone, see weapon adjustments, download size information, and more by checking out our patch notes! https://t.co/FTa4G6eEd1 pic.twitter.com/yE2uoW5ws2 — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) June 30, 2020

200 player Warzone lobbies now available

Yep, you heard that right ⁠— Call of Duty’s already pretty huge Warzone lobbies are getting a big boost, with the new 200-player Quads playlist now available in Modern Warfare Season 4 Reloaded; it’s going to be mayhem!

“This new player count makes Warzone an even bigger Battle Royale experience, so get ready to drop in with 199 other members of this millions-strong community to cause havoc!” Activision said in a recent Games Blog post.

MP5, Grau 5.56, more nerfs in June 30 patch

The Modern Warfare Season 4 Reloaded update has brought with it plenty of weapon buffs and nerfs, including major changes for the dominant MP5, and the all-star Grau 5.56 assault rifle.

The MP5 was hit hardest in the June 30 update. It has had its damage range decreased, as well as its 10MM damage range dropped. Long-range damage with 10MM ammo has also been hit slightly. A “slight recoil increase” has also been added.

The Grau 5.56, which players have been demanding be nerfed since its release, also had a few changes in the patch. Its main power reduction comes in the form of damage range reduction, as well as a slight increase to high-frequency recoil.

New weapons added to the Gulag

When visiting the Gulag after downloading the update, players will notice a wide array of new weapons. Along with pistols, shotguns, and SMGs that you’ve grown accustomed to, Snipers and Semi-automatic Rifles will also be in the mix.

On top of that, Infinity Ward has also added in the possibility for players to spawn in without a weapon at all. “Just fists and a throwing knife.”

Here's the full patch notes for the Modern Warfare & Warzone June 30 release:

Call of Duty Modern Warfare & Warzone June 30 Patch Notes

Playlist Update

Modern Warfare

Ground War

Blueprint Gunfight

Team Defender

Cheshire Park 24/7

Shoot the Ship 24/7

Gunfight Tournaments

Realism Mosh Pit is now in the Quick Play Filter

Modified Special Operations: Strongbox Regular, Strongbox Veteran

Warzone

New Gulag weapons! Semi-auto rifles, snipers, along with one “just fists and a throwing knife” loadout!

BR Quads 200, BR Trios, BR Duos, BR Solos

Plunder: Blood Money

General Fixes

Fix for an issue where players could modify weapons with attachments from other weapons while using a mouse

Fixed the wording in the Daily Challenge “Deploy the Manual Turret Killstreak 5 Times” to say “Shield Turret”

Multiplayer and Warzone win/losses now track as intended per mode

Improved stability for PC players

Fix for Kreuger’s eyes coming out of his character model while performing the Brassed Off execution

Fix for some Completionist camos not applying to the Witching Hour (AX-50 variant)

Fixed an exploit on Krovnik Farmland while playing Reinfected Ground War

Fixed a bug where the MIL-SIM CTSFO viewmodel gloves didn’t match the in-game world model

Fix for a section of Hardhat that had invisible collision

Fix for a bug where Demolition matches would not end as intended in overtime

Added the Kali Sticks to modes like All or Nothing, Gun Game, Infected, and Gunfight

Longshots now display the distance in the point feed

Fixed a bug where the Juggernaut HUD elements would remain on the screen if the player was crushed by a crate

Fixed an issue where the player could get stuck in place when throwing a grenade and trying to use a Shield Turret at the same time

If a player throws a Molotov at a severely damaged Deployable Cover, the Deployable Cover will break and the Molotov fire will disappear, but damage for the fire remains present for a duration of ~20 seconds. This has been fixed

Recon Drones can now be destroyed with Throwing Knives

Hipfire reticles are now visible in Spectate and in the Killcam. This will make it easier to tell if a player is using Stopping Power rounds or Slug rounds

Warzone

Fix for an exploit in Boneyard where players could climb into the destroyed portion of a plane

Gas Mask now cracks when you’re taking damage near or in the circle

‘Team Wiped’ message now appears in the Killfeed for your whole squad to see

Fix for an issue where players could spawn under the map after winning their Gulag match

Fixed a bug where players using Charly’s Tactical Human skin or Mara’s Valkryie skin would notice their character models missing from the exfil epilogue in the helicopter

The audio for the Supply Choppers is too loud, preventing players from hearing most other sounds and communicating with their squad. This has been adjusted

During the Supply Chopper event the supply choppers may spawn from under the map, killing players positioned on top of these locations as they raised through the map. This has been fixed

Fix for the final circle being too close over areas that players cannot access such as the middle of Stadium

The After Action Report now shows Cash Earned and Placement

Fix for a rare bug where a player spawned out of bounds after dying out of bounds

Fix for a minor issue where the radio operator dialog and subtitles for called in Killstreaks could incorrectly play the wrong faction

Now allow up to three Precision Airstrikes to be called in at once but within a distance restriction

Weapons

The M4 will perform an AR magazine reload when attempting to reload the under barrel launcher while you have the 50 Round Mag attachment equipped.

Stopping Power is now applied to headshots. Only certain weapons can go from a 2-shot to a 1-shot headshot, like the FAL and Oden. This fixes a few cases where headshots could sometimes do less damage than body shots when using Stopping Power

Start Ammo and Max Ammo Adjustments: Increased Max Ammo: M4 .458 SOCOM Rounds Increased Max Ammo and Start Ammo: CR-56 AMAX M67 Rounds SKS 10 Round Mags Striker 45 Hollowpoint Rounds SCAR Default Mags Oden Default Mags Increased Start Ammo: SCAR 25 Round Mags Oden 25 Round Mags

AX-50: Increased damage range

HDR: Guaranteed one-hit to lower torso at any range

Kar98k: Increased ADS speed Small decrease to hip spread Increased damage range

MK2 Carbine: Faster movement speed Increased damage range

Dragonuv: Increased ADS speed 2 hit kill min Gun recoil returns to the center more Faster rate of fire

FAL: Added a close-range damage shelf with one-hit headshot potential

AK-47: Increased ADS speed

CR-56 AMAX: Decreased damage range

MP5: Decreased damage range Decreased 10MM damage range Reduced long-range damage to 10MM ammo Slight recoil increase to 10MM ammo

Grau 5.56 Damage range reduction Slight increase to high-frequency recoil Reduced recoil compensation and decreased range on Tempus 26.4” Archangel and FSS 20.8” Nexus barrels

Shotgun Slugs: Increased projectile velocity Reduced ads spread Added dynamic hip spread Increased damage ranges Increased lower torso damage

No stock attachment: Increased weapon recoil Decreased ADS aiming steadiness



Special Operations

Improved the effectiveness of the Decoy Grenade against most types of enemy soldiers

Operation Harbinger - Fixed issue where some of the white trucks would appear without any enemies inside of them

Special Operations: Survival