Modern Warfare & Warzone attachment secretly buffs movement speed

Call of Duty players have seemingly uncovered some hidden movement speed buffs after testing the Merc Foregrip weapon attachment in Modern Warfare and Warzone.

The introduction of loadouts in Modern Warfare provides players with plenty of ways to customize their weapon whichever way they please.

Unlike previous Call of Duty titles, Infinity Ward’s latest release also offers multiple weapon attachment variations, with different barrels, stocks, grips, and more available for players to add to their guns.

Secret buff with Merc Foregrip

Each of these unique attachments can both add and detract from a weapon's stats, such as aim down sights (ADS) speed, range, and recoil, forcing them to choose the loadouts that will best suit their preferred playstyle.

However, it seems as if one of these attachments might be a bit stronger than initially intended, after Modern Warfare players uncovered some unusual stats with Merc Foregrip.

After testing an Uzi, once without attachments, and once with the Merc Foregrip, CoD YouTuber KRNG JGOD revealed that his character could run faster with Merc Foregrip, claiming that it secretly buffs your movement speed in-game.

When did you learn that the Merc Foregrip Increases Weapon Movement Speed by 3%+? Just more Hidden Weapon Stats. #ModernWarfare pic.twitter.com/H6JKj5rMIX — James - KRNG JGOD (@JGODYT) July 5, 2020

The Merc Foregrip attachment is typically seen on Assault Rifles and SMGs in Warzone or Modern Warfare and is said to increase your recoil control and hip-fire accuracy.

This attachment also claims to hinder your mobility, decreasing both your aim walking movement speed and the aim down sights speed, however, the same does not seem to be true for your character's movement speed, which is not mentioned in-game.

While Merc Foregrip seemingly only buffs the movement speed by about 3%, it could still make all the difference when trying to escape the gas or evade a gunfight in-game.

Infinity Ward has not yet addressed the Merc Foregrip's "hidden weapon stats," although it is likely that they will be looking to fix or clarify the changes in one of their upcoming patches, if it is in fact unintentional.