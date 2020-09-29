Modern Warfare Season 6 Battle Pass: 100 Tiers, rewards, price, more

Season 6 of Modern Warfare and Warzone is finally upon us, meaning all-new content is now available in the stacked 100-tier Battle Pass. From the price to the exact unlocks, we’ve got you covered with everything there is to know.

The latest and most likely the final season before the switch to Black Ops Cold War, has just crash-landed into Modern Warfare and Warzone. New subway stations have popped up around Verdansk, powerful weapons are now available and something spooky is on its way too.

Advertisement

However, with every new season also comes a ton of fresh loot to unlock. From Operators to Blueprints and plenty more, the Season 6 Battle Pass has 100-tiers for you to get through.

Whether you’re looking to flex in the battle royale or dominate with powerful guns in multiplayer, there’s something here for everyone. As always, you can push through each unlock over the course of the season or buy it all on day one.

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MfpVP9ds9_4

There are plenty of ways to earn experience and boosts are even found within the pass itself. Even if you’re a casual player, you’ll still be handed plenty for free this time around.

With just a few weeks left in the Modern Warfare cycle, it’s the perfect time to round out your inventory and unlock every item up for grabs. We’ve got you covered with a complete rundown on everything in the new Battle Pass.

How much does the Season 6 Battle Pass cost?

No different from every previous Battle Pass, Season 6 comes with a premium tier as well as a free tier. Even if you just play casually throughout the season and don’t buy-in, you’ll still be able to grab various rewards.

However, for the premium track, you’ll need to hand over 1,000 CoD Points - roughly the equivalent of $10. If you got through the Season 5 pass, you’ll have earned that amount right back and the same applies here. While you pay 1,000 CoD Points upfront, you’ll more than earn this back if you get through the entire Battle Pass.

Advertisement

Read more: How to get early access to Black Ops Cold War Beta with Xfinity

Once you’re in, you then have the option of buying individual tiers.

While you can simply play the game and level up as you go, players can also blitz right through to the end for a price. $1.50 is the price of a single-tier, meaning that it’ll run you $150 to grab every single tier on day one.

What's included in Modern Warfare’s new Battle Pass?

Right out of the gate, the first unlock in the Season 6 Battle Pass is a new Operator. Farah is a key character in the Modern Warfare campaign and you can finally drop into multiplayer combat with her moving forward.

Advertisement

Read More: Warzone exploit lets you detonate C4 without taking damage

Another familiar face also closes out the 100-Tier Battle Pass as Nikolai is unlocked at the end with three cosmetic variants. There are plenty more Operators up for grabs along with tons of unique skins for each of them.

A total of 18 weapon skins are included in the Season 6 Battle Pass, giving you more ways than ever to customize your loadouts. Moreover, the usual vehicle camos, watches, and weapon Blueprints are also scattered throughout. Below is a full look at every tier now available across Modern Warfare and Warzone.

Modern Warfare and Warzone Season 6 is now live. Be sure to read up on the full patch notes before dropping in.