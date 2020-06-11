Modern Warfare Season 4 roadmap: Warzone, maps, modes, trailer

Infinity Ward have released the official roadmap for Modern Warfare Season 4, giving fans a look at all the new content that will be coming to both multiplier and Warzone throughout the duration of the new season, alongside a brand-new trailer.

After a one week delay, developers Infinity Ward finally dropped Season 4 on June 11, introducing two new weapons in the form of the Fennec SMG and CR-56 Amax Assault Rifle, three new maps, and some big changes to Warzone with In-Match Events like Jailbreak, where everyone in The Gulag is released back into the fray.

Of course, Season 4 will feature new content throughout, and while what was coming beyond today was seemingly a mystery, Infinity Ward have given players a full look at what they can expect to see over the next few weeks in both multiplayer and Warzone.

Modern Warfare Season 4 Trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7N8VDutRs_U

What is being released throughout Season 4?

While the June 11 update was packed with new content, Call of Duty fans will have plenty more to come, with Infinity Ward confirming that two new Operators will release through the season, a new multiplayer map named Cheshire Park, three limited-time Warzone modes, and three multiplayer modes including fan-favorite One in the Chamber.

Three Limited-Time Warzone Modes

The big news for Warzone fans is the introduction of three new modes that will be rotated in and out during the course of the season. Juggernaut Royale will see three of the killstreaks drop into Verdansk, where teams will attempt to capture the suits and use them to their advantage. Realism Mode from multiplayer makes an appearance, with limited HUD and increased headshot damage, and Warzone Rumble which launched with Season 4 will also be available, which sees 50 v 50 teams battle in Verdansk.

New Multiplayer map and Modes

Multiplayer is also getting some love in this update, with three new modes arriving throughout the season, plus a new map too. One in the Chamber is back, a classic Free-For-All where players only have one bullet in their weapon, while All or Nothing is another Free-For-All mode where players are equipped with a pistol and a Throwing Knife only.

In Team Defender, teams will defend one player who must capture and hold a flag while enemy players do their best to remove them.

Cheshire Park will be the final free map of Modern Warfare Season 4, giving players a new location to drop into combat, while CoD fans will also get the Rytec AMR Sniper Rifle as well as part of a future update.

Two new Operators & Free Multiplayer Weekend

Players will also be able to unlock two new Operators in the Season 4 Battle Pass, with Gaz returning to Verdansk to join the Armistice after the events of the game's campaign, and ex-Ranger Roze joining as part of the Jackals faction.

Activision and Infinity Ward have also announced a free multiplayer weekend starting at 10 AM PT on Friday, June 12, where players will be able to take part in multiplayer and 3v3 Gunfight, although not all maps will be available.