Modern Warfare Season 4 Reloaded update: new map, Rytec AMR sniper, more

Modern Warfare is getting a huge content drop in its Season 4 Reloaded patch update, introducing new maps, modes, weapons and more. Here’s a full rundown of what’s to come.

Before Season 4 came to the game on June 11, the devs hit a snag and delayed the new update’s festivities by about a week. But the launch of a revamped season on June 30 will more than make up for any lost time with a swarm of new content.

New Operator, Roze, will make her debut, as well as an original map for Multiplayer called Cheshire Park. Meanwhile a 200-player limited time mode for Warzone is going to be in the game for all to enjoy.

Rytec sniper rifle in Modern Warfare

There’s going to be a new .50 caliber favorite among some fans with the introduction of the Rytec AMR coming to the battle royale.

Players will be able to unlock the sniper through an in-game challenge, but there will also be a blueprint variant via the Lost Souls bundle in the Store.

Cheshire Park in Multiplayer

The Infinity Ward devs have paid homage to the UK with the upcoming Cheshire Park locale. For people that love mid-range combat, the map will have players navigate multiple entryways, a garden quad, and more.

"Located in urban London, England, Cheshire Park is a picturesque garden and conservatory where Operators will battle from door to door or through the central flora-filled area​," they said.

Townhomes will provide the opportunity for long-range sniper nests while infantry will storm store and side streets to capture objectives.

Return of Team Defender

It's been almost 10 years since Team Defender was in Modern Warfare 3, but now the mode will be coming to the latest iteration of the legendary series.

This variant of Capture the Flag makes it so there's only one flag for both teams to take and, instead of there being a site to place the flag, a tug-of-war will have players fighting to the very end.

Earn points for every second the flag is in your control or hunt down the opposing player that currently has a hold of it.

Juggernaut Royale and Supply Run Contracts

The power of the Juggernaut suit will lie with one player in this Warzone mode.

Players will be able to track down an airdropped care package that will have a Juggernaut Suit for someone to take.

If that player is sent to the Gulags, however, a new drop will appear on the map for the next play to put the helmet on.

There will be a new kind of objective in Warzone with Supply Run Contracts. After activating one, teams will be directed to the nearest Buy Station to get discounts on its wares.

A time limit, however, and will challenge people to make a mad scramble to the port if they want to take advantage of its lower costs before their premiums run up again.

This should give squads a more streamlined way of loading up for the rest of the match, but they should make sure to not be careless in their rotations, lest they become open targets for opponents.

Modern Warfare Season 4 Reloaded will give CoD players a mess of new content to play with when it comes to audiences on June 30.