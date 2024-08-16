Modern Warfare Remastered review bombed after Activision shuts down H2M MW2 mod

Modern Warfare Remastered has been review bombed after Activision shut down the much-anticipated H2M MW2 mod a day before its release.

On August 12, the remaster for Modern Warfare gained an unexpected amount of hype thanks to the H2M mod which sought to bring in MW2 (2009) multiplayer content into the game.

Its reveal and a well-timed sale at the time saw the game shoot up to Steam’s top sellers list, becoming the third best-selling game on Steam at one point.

The mod was planned to be released on August 16, however, its creators were served a cease and desist from Activision, stopping all development on the mod. In response, CoD players are review bombing the game.

Steam Modern Warfare Remastered was review bombed by players in the aftermath of H2M’s shutdown.

As of writing, Modern Warfare Remastered is sitting at an overwhelmingly negative status with many lambasting Activision for taking down the H2M mod.

“Only got the game cause of H2M, waited and waited and TADA CEASE AND DESIST! Man literally f**k off Activision, you can never make customers happy,” wrote a player.

“The effort Activision put into making sure you don’t have fun in this game is the most effort ever. It is not worth full price, multiplayer is unplayable and every mod that comes out to fix it gets sued,” another reviewer said.

The reviews section is filled with similar criticisms, cursing at Activision and recommending players to refund the game before their time period is over.

“Refunded. With this latest stunt they pulled, it just proves 100% Activision doesn’t give a crap about the players and only cares about the $$$,” a person said of Activision.

Modern Warfare Remastered went on sale right as the mod was revealed, with the sale ending on August 15 – a day before it was meant to come out.

Thanks to the sale and the hype from the mod, the remaster gained the highest player count it has had since early 2017, with a peak of 2,557 players in the midst of it.