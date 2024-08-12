Modern Warfare Remastered MW2 multiplayer mod propels game into Steam top-sellers

A Modern Warfare Remastered mod adding MW2 (2009) multiplayer content into the game has propelled the seven-year-old titles to Steam’s top sellers list.

When the remaster came into the scene as part of a bundle with CoD Infinite Warfare, it wasn’t received well. Activision eventually rebooted the Modern Warfare series in 2019 and the remaster was all but forgotten by players.

However, almost eight years later and it’s making a surprising comeback thanks to a well-timed mod.

A Modern Warfare Remaster mod, named H2 Multiplayer, is modding all of MW2’s multiplayer content into the remaster. Releasing on August 16, various content creators have already been given early access, which is only adding to the hype.

It just so happens that while creators have been showing off what the mod is capable of, Steam is running a sale of the game, slashing the price of the remaster by 50% until August 15.

The incredibly well-timed sale and mod reveal have propelled the game up on Steam’s best-sellers list, all the way to ninth place.

Black Ops 6 is the highest-selling CoD game on the list right now, however, the Modern Warfare remaster is not too far behind.

As of writing the remaster has 1,108 active players with a 24-hour peak of 1,127, according to Steamdb. This is the first time since early 2017 that the game has hit a player count above 1,000.

Currently, the mod is only planned to be released on PC, with players just needing to install Modern Warfare Remastered and the H2M Mod launcher when it does.

This isn’t the first time a MW Remastered mod adding content from other games has gained hype. Back in 2023, a mod called Sm2 looked to bring features from various other games into the remaster.

However, the mod’s developers were served a cease and desist from Activision in May 2023, shutting down all work on the mod.