Modern Warfare May 26 Multiplayer Update: Store changes, playlists

Infinity Ward 's May 26 playlist update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone on PS4, Xbox One and PC has officially gone live in-game.

The latest update is a bit light, since it comes in the final week before Season 4 kicks off in Warzone and Modern Warfare.

That doesn't mean there's no new content though, there are a number of new Multiplayer playlists and new store bundles available, alongside the return of the Plunder Pack and the Ronin Operator Bundle.

Alongside the Plunder and Ronin packs, the two new bundles available for players this week are the Tracer Pack: Purple and Lumber Tactical pack.

As the names imply, the Purple pack unlocks several purple-colored weapon skins, while Lumber brings a unique Paul Bunyan inspired skin for Raines and plenty of other lumberjack themed cosmetics. The 'Tall Tale' melee weapon, for instance, looks like a ton of fun to cut enemies down to size with.

The meat of the May 26 update are the seven new MP playlists, which are as follows:

Ground War

Blueprint Gunfight

Gun Game on Gunfight maps

Deathmatch Domination

Drop Zone

Shoot House 24/7

Shipment 24/7

With Season 4 fast approaching, there were unfortunately no Warzone changes included in the update, but those should be coming along with the next season of play.

Despite a lack of new Warzone content, there was a new trailer highlighting the Plunder Pack’s return with a voice-over by Xzibit, who might know more about pimping rides than anyone else on Earth.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rjUj6sl6vxw

Following teasers previously shared by Infinity Ward, it certainly seems like the next chapter of Modern Warfare and Warzone looks set to carry on the momentum of the popular title.

So if you're disappointed with the sparse offerings this week, don't worry too much, because Season 4 is predicted to launch on or around Wednesday, June 3, just in time to bring us plenty of new content for the summer.