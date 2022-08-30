Modern Warfare 2 leaked gameplay footage reveals major vehicle changes

Season 4 of Modern Warfare could be introducing a new Warzone map

Leaked Modern Warfare 2 gameplay footage has revealed the option of jumping between vehicles, refueling mechanics, and more.

Modern Warfare 2 leaks are coming thick and fast. On August 21, new details emerged allegedly confirming a DMZ mode. CoD pro Crimsix also claimed to play an early build of the installment and compared it to a mobile game.

As more playtests roll out, leaks will continue to trickle throughout the community. The latest gameplay footage revealed new vehicle mechanics coming to MW2.

Activision previously confirmed players leaning out of vehicles with weapons equipped, climbing on vehicle rooftops, vehicle repairs, and refueling vehicles at gas stations. The developers also stated a Helicopter Troop Carrier is coming, as well as amphibious vehicles.

Videos circulating on Twitter finally show the new features in action, and it’s a sight to behold.

Activision Players will have more mobility than ever on vehicles in Modern Warfare 2.

Modern Warfare 2 leak reveals new vehicle features

Twitter user 3rbbcod posted the leaked footage.

A player jumps from one vehicle into the bed of a truck before throwing the driver out of the truck and taking over the driver’s seat. An indicator reveals vehicle health for different truck parts, turning red after colliding with another vehicle.

The driver shows off another new mechanic leaning out of the window to shoot.

The gameplay appears to be captured from a Campaign mission, so it will be interesting if the same features are available in Warzone 2.

A second leaked video reveals a campaign mission that shows off Modern Warfare 2’s new swimming mechanics.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 officially launches on October 28. Expect plenty more leaks leading up to the game’s official release.