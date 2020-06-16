Modern Warfare June 16 patch notes: One in the Chamber & playlist update

Call of Duty developers Infinity Ward have released a new playlist update for Modern Warfare Season 4 and also announced the date for when they're bringing back Warzone's popular Plunder: Blood Money mode.

Season 4 continues to roll on in Modern Warfare, as the developers are starting to release more of the new content they had teased in the official roadmap.

The latest update, released on June 16, added several more modes to multiplayer, including the classic fan-favorite, One in the Chamber. While it didn't include anything for Warzone, IW did reveal that the popular Plunder: Blood Money playlist would be returning soon.

New modes - One in the Chamber and more

Originally introduced in Call of Duty: Black Ops, One in the Chamber is a free-for-all mode in which players begin with just a single bullet in a random weapon and must get eliminations in order to earn additional bullets.

Every gun is a one-shot kill, but players have only three lives during the entirety of the match, with the winner getting decided by who has the highest score at the end.

The other three playlists introduced with this patch were Gunfight 3v3 Snipers Only, Gunfight Blueprints, and Realism Ground War. Gunfight 3v3 Snipers Only, as the name suggests, is a six-player mode played on smaller maps where each of the three players on both teams gets different sniper classes throughout the match.

Gunfight Blueprints sticks to the more traditional format - 2v2 - and each class features a different weapon Blueprint, including ones that have been featured in the in-game store.

Last but not least there's Realism Ground War, which is a much more intense take on the large-scale playlist as users don't have a HUD or minimap to rely on.

Warzone Blood Money returning soon

Infinity Ward announced that Blood Money, a popular variant of the Plunder mode in Warzone, will be returning on Thursday, June 18. It had been removed in the June 12 playlist update, which had left a lot of fans discontent, and now the devs are bringing it back.

We'll have to see whether it takes the place of another playlist or if it's just added plain and simple since the reason it was take out in the first place was to make room for the Free Multiplayer Access Weekend.

Modern Warfare June 16 update patch notes

