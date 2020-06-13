Modern Warfare June 13 update patch notes: Multiplayer & Warzone fixes

Infinity Ward has pushed out a small patch to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare multiplayer and Warzone, this time addressing a few bugs littered throughout the game.

Season 4 launched on June 11, and brought a ton of new content to the game – including a new multiplayer map, a vast assortment of Battle Pass tiers, and three in-game events for Warzone. Fortunately, after discovering there were some issues with each of those, the game’s developers have stormed in with fixes.

These updates should rectify the issues players were having with the new multiplayer map, Scrapyard, and its spawn locations, the inability to use Battle Pass content, and the frequency of in-game Warzone events.

A patch is rolling out now to fix a few bugs in #ModernWarfare and #Warzone:

· Fix to help prevent spawning out of the map on Scrapyard

· Fix for some players who were unable to use content unlocked via Battle Pass

· Fix for the frequency of In-Match events occurring in Warzone — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) June 13, 2020

This is a relatively tight update, as it covers much less ground than a fat one like Season 4’s launch. But it’s a necessary one, specifically for Scrapyard—which is the latest map to suffer from bugged spawns.

Modern Warfare June 13 patch notes

Fixed Scrapyard spawns, ensuring players don’t spawn out of the map

Fixed players’ inability to use Battle Pass content

Fixed “frequency” of the three new events added to Warzone

Scrapyard has been a highly anticipated map for a while now, having existed in earlier Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, the more recent Call of Duty: Mobile, and essentially serving as an area of Warzone’s Verdansk map in Zhokov Boneyard. But, after being thrown into Season 4 as a 24/7 option, it was discovered to have bugged spawns that would put people outside of the legal combat area. This game-breaking bug seems to have now been fixed, as quickly as it appeared.

Similarly, the second fix simply addresses an issue in which players were unable to use items they earned or purchased through the Season 4 Battle Pass. It’s not exactly certain which items were at the center of this problem, but all appear to have been resolved.

Conversely, the third patch note appears to have tackled the spontaneity of Warzone’s new events. The Season 4 patch notes maintained that these “events can happen in any given match without advance notice.” It’s unclear exactly what the issue was with their frequency, but developers have patched their randomness to ensure they fit initial intentions.

Only time will tell what other bugs surface in Modern Warfare and Warzone’s fourth season, but it’s a positive sign that Infinity Ward has addressed these three so quickly. In the spirit of transparency, the team regularly updates a Trello board with issues they’re working on.

Of course, the community should continue to raise any concerns that come up. Doing so will hopefully force the developers’ hands a little, and, eventually, maybe give us an answer to why we can’t consistently get kills in the pre-game lobbies anymore.