Modern Warfare June 12 patch notes: Warzone playlists, free multiplayer

Infinity Ward have announced another Free Access Multiplayer Weekend alongside a set of updates to their Call of Duty: Warzone and Multiplayer playlists.

Following the release of Season 4, Infinity Ward rolled out a smaller update on June 12 that enabled a Free Multiplayer Access Weekend for Warzone players with playlist changes, and Modern Warfare’s multiplayer playlists are being updated too.

The Free Access Weekend will give players who don't own the full game a chance to play seven Gunfight and five MP maps, including the two newest ones - Zhokov Scrapyard and Hardhat.

Other than that, as far as multiplayer is concerned, the update has added a new playlist called Weekend Warfare, which features various maps and modes, brought back 3v3 Gunfight, to replace the Blueprint variant of the mode, as well as added Gun Game back in after it had been temporarily removed.

Modern Warfare playlist additions

Gunfight 3v3 (replacing Blueprint Gunfight)

Weekend Warfare (various maps and game modes)

Gun Game (returning to Quick Play filter)

This free multiplayer access will be available until Monday, June 15 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET, so if you're interested in partaking, make sure not to miss out on this opportunity.

On the Warzone side of things, the update has made a couple of minor tweaks to the playlists, removing Blood Money and adding BR Quads and Solos into their own menu.

Warzone playlist changes

Removing Blood Money

BR Quads and Solos moved to their own menu

Access to Modern Warfare 3v3 Gunfight

Access to Modern Warfare Multiplayer (various maps and game modes)

Some may be surprised to see Infinity Ward take away Blood Money (also known as Plunder) from Warzone’s playlist options. Instead, players can choose from the recently launched Warzone Rumble, base Solos, Duos, Trios, and Quads modes along with some multiplayer options for a limited time.

This is, once again, a tremendous opportunity for Infinity Ward to show off some of its Modern Warfare options to players who only own Warzone and, for Warzone players, a great chance to level up guns and even unlock some that are nigh impossible to with the battle royale's slower pace of play.