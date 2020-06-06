Modern Warfare fan creates jaw-dropping Ghost cosplay

One Modern Warfare fan has shared their incredible Ghost cosplay, perfectly recreating the infamous British Special Forces operator.

Despite being an immensely popular title, Call of Duty has not amassed the cosplay following it could potentially have. Compared to games like Apex Legends and Borderlands 3, where incredible cosplays are dropped almost daily, CoD appears to be lagging behind.

That's not to say that there are no CoD fans capable of incredible cosplays, however, as Reddit user 'Alak87' proved once again on June 5.

Simon 'Ghost' Riley is best known for his appearance in Modern Warfare 2's Campaign. A member of Task Force 141, he has become immensely popular in Call of Duty lore, much like his compatriot Captain Price. He is betrayed by Shepherd in Modern Warfare 2, being 'killed' alongside Roach.

Best known for his skull-patterned balaclava, headset, and dark red sunglasses, the operator was brought back to life by the Redditor, who explained that they started working on the cosplay as part of a lockdown project.

Other fans were quick to praise the outfit, which captures the essence of the SAS officer perfectly. The skull mask is there, as is the trademark headset. There is even a camouflage kneepad to round off the incredible look.

The post garnered a lot of attention on the Modern Warfare subreddit, sitting at nearly 15,000 upvotes at the time of writing.

It goes to show the lengths cosplayers will go to in order to perfect their outfits - with what looks like a brown shower curtain doubling as a cape. The innovative use of household items is just one of the reasons the cosplay looks so incredible.

It joins some other insane CoD cosplays, like this Nikto outfit we shared back in March.