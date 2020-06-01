Modern Warfare dev responds to glitch with Season 3 emblems

Ashton Williams, senior communications manager at Infinity Ward, has responded to issues surrounding Season 3 emblems in Modern Warfare, and confirmed when fans can expect a patch.

Modern Warfare's Season 3 is quickly winding down, with Season 4 set to launch on June 3, and bring with it a plethora of new content for players to enjoy. However, as players try and complete any outstanding challenges on their Season 3 battle pass, a new bug has emerged that does not reward players with emblems in the way they should.

Infinity Ward's 2019 title has put more emphasis on emblems as rewards for challenges, including tiered emblems for completing challenges across Season 3.

Advertisement

Despite this, players have found that some of their emblems are not being rewarded properly, even weeks after completing the necessary challenges. These include the tenth tier battle pass emblem, meant to be given to players upon completing all relevant challenges across Season 3.

One Twitter user who has experienced the issues tweeted Williams about the issues, saying: "Still have not gotten my 10th emblem and it's been 2 weeks. I'm on PS4".

Advertisement

Thankfully, Williams was on hand to provide an update on the fix, confirming that it will be coming in the game's next update. This will likely be the launch of Season 4 itself, coming late on June 2 or early on June 3, depending on your timezone.

Fix for this is coming with our next update. — Ashton Williams (@ashtonisVULCAN) May 29, 2020

The details of the fix have not been fully revealed yet, but it will likely award the emblem to all players who have completed the challenge.

Given the fact it looks likely to be patched with the Season 4 launch, we can expect the challenges to be replaced by a fresh list for completion in Season 4.

Advertisement

Alongside bug fixes, players are eagerly anticipating the content coming with Season 4, including the Galil and Vector (albeit called the Fennec). Captain Price has also been revealed as the new operator. Verdansk map changes have also been hinted at, but are not yet confirmed.

So if you're waiting on your awarded emblems to turn up, you shouldn't have to wait too long, and a bunch of new content will be coming with them.