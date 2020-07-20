Modern Warfare dev addresses major bullet “collision” issues in Warzone

Joe Cecot, co-design director of multiplayer at Infinity Ward, has finally responded to a strange hit registration issue in Modern Warfare and Warzone, which has been affecting players for some time.

While Warzone has been generally well received by the Call of Duty community, certain issues have emerged. Among more prevalent issues like hacking, a host of players have been reporting mysterious hit reg issues in Warzone and Modern Warfare.

Advertisement

It seems that some of them have now been explained, as Joe Cecot responded to a frustrated fan on July 19.

The Twitter user simply asked: "Who do I talk to about this?" Attached was a Warzone clip, showing the player clearly aiming at an opponent, but his sniper shots failing to hit. To add insult to injury, the player is then downed by an opponent hitting their sniper shot.

Advertisement

Thankfully, Joe Cecot was on hand to clarify the issue, and offer a potential explanation. "Looks like misaligned collision," he said. "Reported, thanks!"

While he did not delve any deeper, it appears that the wall on the rooftop was inhibiting the bullet from taking its normal path and hitting the player. In this case, it seems that incorrect textures are the root cause of the hit reg issues players have been experiencing. While this does not necessarily explain all of the problems, a number of players have been reporting similar issues.

Looks like miasaligned collision. Reported, thanks! — Joe Cecot (@JoeCecot) July 19, 2020

Now that the problems are on Infinity Ward's radar, we can expect a fix coming in a future update.

Advertisement

It's not clear how much of the Warzone map is affected but, given the number of players who have experienced similar problems, it seems like multiple POIs are privy to the issues.

While not as game-breaking as some other Warzone bugs we've seen, it's incredibly frustrating to have shots miss for seemingly unclear reasons. Hopefully a future patch spells the end to this particular set of issues.