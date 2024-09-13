Modern Warfare 3 & Warzone players randomly get Battle Pass tokens for weekly challenges

Some lucky Call of Duty players are receiving stacks of Battle Pass tokens for completing their weekly challenges in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone, but it’s not clear why, leaving those left out seriously frustrated.

Battle Pass tokens are extremely helpful in MW3, letting you unlock new blueprints, skins, and more, but they usually require grinding through matches, earning XP, and unlocking tokens one by one.

As Season 5 rounds out, though, with the sixth and final season of the game fast approaching, it appears that some players are being offered battle pass tokens for completing their weekly challenges.

As those who complete them regularly will know, you usually just complete these to work towards the Aftermarket Part or blueprints listed as rewards, so for BP Tokens to now be included is definitely a sharp turn.

Activision/Reddit: Myst1k_1 Some players are earning battle pass tokens for completing their weekly challenges.

It’s unclear why exactly some players are earning these tokens. It may be to help players who haven’t managed to complete the Battle Pass yet, giving them a nudge in the right direction.

Alternatively, it may simply be a test from developers Sledgehammer Games to see if it makes players more likely to complete said challenges.

There has been no public comment from the devs about this, but it has been going on for several weeks, so it seems unlikely that this is a mistake. Otherwise, it likely would have been rectified by now.

Season 6 of Modern Warfare 3 & Warzone officially starts on Wednesday, September 18, so if you haven’t checked your weekly challenges recently, it’s worth flicking through them to see if you can earn any.

After all, with Battle Pass tokens carrying over to the next season, it would be great to be able to give yourself a headstart.

Season 6 looks set to be laden with content to round out MW3’s lifecycle ahead of the October 25 launch of Black Ops 6. Various collabs with the likes of Smile 2, Terrifier, and more bring some fun horror-themed skins and cosmetics to the game, while we also know that there will be a The Haunting event for Halloween.