Modern Warfare 3 set to add new feature from CS:GO & Valorant

Modern Warfare 3 will reportedly add a feature from CS:GO and Valorant, allowing players to dodge flashes.

Modern Warfare 3’s first wave of beta testing concluded just a few days ago, giving players a slice of what’s to come in the newest entry. Old maps revisited, such as Rust and Estate, a few new weapons, and brand new equipment are just a few of the highlights from the first weekend.

The second weekend of beta testing starts October 12, and with it comes new content. Players can expect to try out Highrise and hopefully see the changes Sledgehammer Games has acknowledged.

However, one rumored change has made the rounds and has fans excited. Should it be true, “dodging flashes” may finally be a thing, as it’s been seen in games like CS:GO and Valorant for years.

Modern Warfare 3 will reportedly let players dodge flashes

Flash grenades play an integral part in FPS titles. With it, players can clear corners, take space, or safely head towards their objectives.

That said, all flashes do no not work the same. In games like CS:GO or Valorant, if your reflexes are on point, you can turn away from a flash, which would reduce the blinding effect it has on you.

Call of Duty has never had that feature, as a flash grenade would fully affect you regardless if you dodged it or if a player threw it out of your sight. Popular leaker TheGhostofHope claims this will be reworked for Modern Warfare 3, as players will now be able to dodge the blinding effect of a flash grenade.

While it’s not an official confirmation, fan reaction was overwhelmingly positive. “That’s a good change imo” one user replied.

Other fans were quick to note the balance Sledgehammer Games needs to find with this mechanic. Zacb08 said “I think it should still make your ears ring no matter what but only blind if facing it.”

Balancing challenges aside, TheGhostofHope quickly pointed out this would most likely benefit high-sensitivity controller players. Aside from luck, to make the most out of this change, your reflexes have to be on point to turn away from a flash at a moment’s notice.

If this report is true, it likely won’t be implemented until Modern Warfare 3 launches next month. It is nice to see Sledgehammer Games try something different, even if it means catching up to the rest of the FPS world.