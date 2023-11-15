Modern Warfare 3 records worst Twitch viewership for a CoD release in years

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is having an underwhelming launch on Twitch with the weakest viewership for a Call of Duty game since 2019.

On November 10, Activision officially launched Modern Warfare 3 – and while the campaign was widely criticized, the multiplayer is getting a much warmer response, especially compared to MW2’s.

However, despite the improved gameplay over its predecessor, MW3 recorded one of the worst CoD releases of all time in terms of Twitch viewership.

MW3 has recorded a lackluster debut on Twitch so far, falling behind GTA 5, Fortnite, and League of Legends in viewership totals, with 15M hours watched since its launch and the worst day one viewership for CoD since 2019.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Activision MW3 hasn’t performed as well as prior CoD games.

MW3 logs lowest Twitch viewership of CoD release since 2019

According to a report from StreamsCharts, Modern Warfare 3 had 3.3M hours watched on its first day, with scump’s stream recording a large chunk of that with 820,000 hours.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

That said, when compared with the rebooted Modern Warfare, MW2, Black Ops Cold War and Vanguard, the latest installment isn’t doing as hot in release weeks.

For comparison, Black Ops Cold War pulled in 6.5M hours watched on release – nearly double that of MW3. Modern Warfare 2, meanwhile, had 5.3M hours watched on its launch day.

Article continues after ad

StreamsCharts MW3 had the weakest CoD launch on Twitch since 2019.

Luckily, it does seem like viewership is beginning to stabilize. By day 4, MW3 has picked up more watch time than Vanguard and Modern Warfare did in their lifespans.

Article continues after ad

We’ll have to see how the latest CoD performs throughout November and the months ahead as more content gets added to the game, but for now, it’s definitely on the lower end of success when it comes to Twitch.