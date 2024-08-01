Modern Warfare 3 players want “worst” marksman rifle buffed

Modern Warfare 3 players have called for a buff to one of the game’s less powerful marksman rifles, with some calling it the “worst gun in the game,” convinced it needs huge upgrades.

The marksman rifle class has a good blend of powerful weapons alongside some that are perhaps a bit more lackluster. It’s a versatile weapon class that can be extremely impactful if used correctly.

For example, the Kar98k has dominated the meta in both Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer, and the MTZ Interceptor can pack a serious punch too, easily mowing down opponents.

One that some players have been disappointed with, though, is the MCW 6.8, especially seeing as its assault rifle counterpart is so strong.

“How is this gun STILL so useless?” asked one user on Reddit. “This gun alone is testing my patience … The MCW 6.8 is by far the worst damn gun in this game. It’s a ‘Marksman Rifle’ but really it just feels like they took the MCW, gutted its mag size & set it to semi auto.”

“You need the 30 round mag and it’s STILL below decent,” added one player, while another concluded: “You’ve got to land 1 headshot for a 2-hit kill but at that point, you might as well use another weapon.”

Others complained that the gun used to be very solid with the Full Auto Conversion Kit, but has since lost a lot of its power and no longer packs the same punch. This has led the community to call for buffs, hoping either Raven or Sledgehammer give the weapon some much-needed love.

However, the rifle was nerfed back in Season 2 and hasn’t had any key adjustments since. With the launch of Black Ops 6 fast approaching, we may not see any major balancing changes anytime soon.

As things stand, even if you build the best MCW 6.8 loadout, you’re going to have a tough time up against better guns like the MCW, BP50, and Kar98 at long range.