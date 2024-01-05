Modern Warfare 3 players want ‘unusable’ battle rifle removed already

Modern Warfare 3 players have been questioning why one particular battle rifle exists in-game, with some saying it is totally “miserable” to use and taking up space.

In the early years of Call of Duty, what you got when the game first launched was pretty much all you had to play with – especially in terms of weapons. It wasn’t until Black Ops 2 when we saw our first DLC weapon – the Peacekeeper.

Over the last few games, it’s become commonplace for weapons to be added with each big update – and that’s been the same story in Modern Warfare 3. Though, there is also another wrinkle now too – the Armory Challenges.

These challenges have locked away some interesting weapons that were pretty useful early on. One of the most popular ones to unlock had been the Sidewinder, however, it’s slipped out of view in recent weeks.

MW3 players baffled by Sidewinder

Well, it’s now come under the microscope as some players are questioning the battle rifle’s place in the game altogether, saying it’s “miserable” to use, even if you’re grinding camos.

“Why does the Sidewinder exist? Can someone please tell me a legit build they use for this gun to make it even remotely usable?” asked one player. “You really have to wonder what the devs were thinking when they put this gun into the game,” said another.

“I’m currently trying to get it gold. It’s been a miserable experience lol,” another added. “Oh no it’s a piece of s*it, there’s no reason you’d choose to use it over either of the other battle rifles,” commented another.

Other players have suggested that the devs give the Sidewinder a buff in either Season 1 Reloaded or Season 2, but that’s probably a little unlikely.

At the end of the day, there are always weapons in CoD that are just quirky to use and very rare to see, and it’s likely the Sidewinder just becomes one of those.

