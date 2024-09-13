Modern Warfare 3 players think Akimbo Reclaimer shotgun has “serious” bug making it worse

Modern Warfare 3 players are ‘disappointed’ with the brand-new JAK Devastators Aftermarket Part. However, some believe there is a “serious” issue with it’s fire rate.

There have been a handful of attempts to reinvent the wheel when it comes to Create a Class and weapon unlocks in Call of Duty, but Modern Warfare 3 added a new wrinkle with the introduction of Aftermarket Parts.

At first, some of these special unlocks were branded “pointless” by players. However, there have been some that are must-use across a variety of weapons. The JAK Glassless optic, for example, is the go-to sight in Warzone.

In the final week of Season 5 Reloaded, the long-awaited JAK Devastators kit was added to the mix. This conversion kit allows players to use the Reclaimer 18 as an akimbo, playing on the nostalgia of the Model 1887’s dominance in the original Modern Warfare 2.

However, some players are rather frustrated by the new attachment and have one big problem with it – just how slow it makes the shotgun’s fire rate.

“The concept is very promising – akimbo shotguns that can fire fast. However, it’s underwhelming and buggy,” one fan said. “Using it rn, it’s disappointingly bad,” another added.

Dexerto The JAK Devastators kit is for the Reclaimer 18 Shotgun.

One Redditor suggested that the Reclaimer 18’s AMP is actually bugged in a “serious” way.

“I genuinely don’t believe this was a deliberate design choice,” they said after showing off some comparison clips between the normal Reclaimer and the JAK Devastators.

Despite some players believing it is intended for balancing, if it is bugged, it would need addressing by the devs.

That could be a change that comes in Season 6, seeing as that is around the corner. It has already been speculated that the new update is the final global meta shift for Modern Warfare 3’s cycle, with MW2 guns getting some love. Though, we’ll just have to wait and see.