Modern Warfare 3 players slam devs for allegedly delaying multiplayer maps for BO6

Modern Warfare 3 allegedly cut post-launch multiplayer maps to save them for Black Ops 6, aggravating players.

Sledgehammer Games delivered a healthy dose of content at the start of MW3. Season 1 introduced three new multiplayer maps, and Season 2 followed that up with four new environments to explore.

The development team kept the ball rolling in Season 3 by adding four maps, and then the next seasonal update came with three.

Season 5 marked a stark contrast in output, with only one multiplayer map, and the upcoming update is only set to add one, too.

MW3 features 33 maps in total currently. For comparison, MW2 only finished its life cycle with 26. Sledgehammer Games already exceeded the previous count, but that number reportedly could have been even higher.

CharlieIntel reported, “Rumors have suggested that MW3’s final seasons have had a lower amount of new 6v6 maps because Treyarch reportedly has taken SHG’s maps for Black Ops 6 post-launch seasons.”

This led CharlieIntel to claim that this is “probably” why Seasons 5 and 6 only had one new map each. it wasn’t long before players flooded the comment section with complaints.

CoD leaker TheGhostOfHope corroborated the claim and argued that this is “quite f*cked up in my opinion. Treyarch/Infinity Ward can’t make as many maps as SHG, and that makes them look bad, so they had to pull back on 6v6 map support with Season 5/Season 6.”

Other players praised Sledgehammer Games for its impressive multiplayer support.

“Sledgehammer did really well with MW3. They added so much content to it and tried giving the community what they wanted while being held back by Infinity Ward.”

Meanwhile, Black Ops 6’s map pool underwhelmed community members, so some players like the idea of more Sledgehammer Games maps coming soon.

“Treyarch’s maps are ass. I would MUCH rather have SHG maps than any of the sh*t that Treyarch comes up with,” a third user said.

We already know that BO6 launches with 16 maps, but we don’t know what kind of post-launch roadmap the studio has in mind.