Modern Warfare 3 players slam beta’s “atrocious” TTK

After getting hands-on experience during the Modern Warfare 3 beta, community members are up in arms over inconsistent TTK times.

The Modern Warfare 3 beta kills two birds with one stone. The test period generates buzz and also gives devs a chance to iron out any kinks before the official release. And so far, the beta has accomplished both, forcing Sledgehammer Games to be all hands on deck.

After just one day of beta action, the devs rolled out an update to nerf the Battle Rage equipment item. Then, community feedback led to a larger update focused on addressing enemy visibility, weapon balancing, and a slide delay. And it doesn’t stop there, as the devs promised to fine-tune spawn selection quality and even urged players to send the team clips of examples.

But one area of concern that has slipped through the cracks is inconsistent TTK times. Community members reported issues with their bullets not registering properly and demanded a fix.

Activision Modern Warfare 3 releases worldwide on November 10.

Modern Warfare players flame inconsistent TTK times

A frustrated MW3 player vented on Reddit, claiming: “I have never played a game with more inconsistent TTK before in my life.”

The user argued: “When my gun will randomly have 5x the TTK and same for the enemies and other times it drops people in the rounds, it feels like it should. It just makes for an overall frustrating experience.”

Underlying everything, the OP blamed limb multipliers and explained that it shouldn’t change from four bullets to 10+ depending on what part of the body a player shoots.

Other community members shared a similar sentiment. One player responded: “Glad you brought up the limb multiplier; it feels especially underwhelming. I’ve racked up 5-10 hit markers shooting between legs, and it doesn’t feel too good.”

Issues also stem from inconsistent hit registration caused by server issues. A second user explained: “Because of lag, bullets will register on the victim-end in quick succession, faster than the rate they hit on the shooter’s end.”

A third player concluded with a call to action: “I hope people keep calling this out because it’s by far the biggest issue for the game.”

It’s unclear what Sledgehammer Games intends to do to resolve the issue, but it’s clear community members have reached their wit’s end. For more, make sure to check out the rest of our Modern Warfare 3 coverage.